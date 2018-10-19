Man Utd to Make New Contract Offer to Anthony Martial Despite 'Several Recent Rejections'

Manchester United intend to make a new offer of a contract extension to French winger Anthony Martial, who is believed to have rejected several offers of a new deal already.

The 22-year-old joined the club in 2015 and was tipped as a future star, but he has endured a challenging spell in Manchester in recent years. He clashed with manager Jose Mourinho this summer after Martial left United's pre-season tour as his partner was due to give birth. Mourinho made it public that he believed Martial should have returned far sooner than he did.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

News of the latest contract offer comes from French outlet RMC Sport, who state that United intend to sit down with Martial in the coming weeks with the intention of renewing his deal.

However, the report claims Martial has already rejected several offers of a new contract from the club, after wanting to leave the club during the summer.





The Frenchman's current deal expires in 2019, but United have an option to automatically extend Martial''s contract by a further year. After signing Martial for a potential £58m from Monaco, United would certainly be reluctant to allow Martial to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of his deal.





If no agreement can be made with Martial, it is likely that United will activate the one-year extension and look to sell Martial next summer.





The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Chelsea were all linked with a move for Martial last summer, but it is likely that the majority of Europe's elite would be interested in signing the Frenchman.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He won the Golden Boy award in 2015, proving just how highly he was regarded when he made his move to Manchester from Monaco. He slotted instantly into United's side, but has found his role reduced since Mourinho arrived at the club and has instead been forced to settle for substitute appearances.