Michael Owen Praises Newcastle Striker and Reveals Prediction for Brighton Match

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Michael Owen has praised Newcastle striker Yoshinori Muto ahead of the Magpies' Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The Japan international played well during Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, scoring as Rafa Benitez's side surged into a shock 2-0 lead before losing following a second half collapse at Old Trafford.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Writing for BetVictor, former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen praised Muto and said he was looking forward to seeing more of him.

He wrote: “I was particularly impressed with Yoshinori Muto against Manchester United and am looking forward to seeing more of the Japanese striker. I appreciate it is early days, but it was a very favourable first impression.”

Owen also claimed Newcastle should have had a penalty during the United loss when they were two goals ahead. 

He added: "Had referee Anthony Taylor been looking at the ball, and not what was happening in the penalty area, then Newcastle would likely have been 3-0 up at half time at Old Trafford last time. It wasn’t meant to be, however, but I thought the Magpies played some terrific football in the first 45 minutes."


Looking ahead to the Brighton game, the 38-year-old said Newcastle may not have enough to claim victory against Chris Hughton's Seagulls.

He wrote: "United have, however, lost their first four home games this season and were disappointing against Leicester last time. They may have to settle for a point in a low scoring game against the resilient Seagulls."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)