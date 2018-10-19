Michael Owen Praises Newcastle Striker and Reveals Prediction for Brighton Match

Michael Owen has praised Newcastle striker Yoshinori Muto ahead of the Magpies' Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The Japan international played well during Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, scoring as Rafa Benitez's side surged into a shock 2-0 lead before losing following a second half collapse at Old Trafford.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Writing for BetVictor, former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen praised Muto and said he was looking forward to seeing more of him.

He wrote: “I was particularly impressed with Yoshinori Muto against Manchester United and am looking forward to seeing more of the Japanese striker. I appreciate it is early days, but it was a very favourable first impression.”

Owen also claimed Newcastle should have had a penalty during the United loss when they were two goals ahead.

He added: "Had referee Anthony Taylor been looking at the ball, and not what was happening in the penalty area, then Newcastle would likely have been 3-0 up at half time at Old Trafford last time. It wasn’t meant to be, however, but I thought the Magpies played some terrific football in the first 45 minutes."





Looking ahead to the Brighton game, the 38-year-old said Newcastle may not have enough to claim victory against Chris Hughton's Seagulls.

He wrote: "United have, however, lost their first four home games this season and were disappointing against Leicester last time. They may have to settle for a point in a low scoring game against the resilient Seagulls."