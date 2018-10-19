N'Golo Kante in Line for New Chelsea Deal as Report Claims Only 2 Clubs Could Tempt Him to Leave

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is reportedly in line for a bumper new contract at Stamford Bridge and would apparently only consider leaving the club if Real Madrid or Barcelona call.

The French World Cup winner was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, only to show little interest in walking away from Chelsea.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

With his current contract due to expire in 2021, French media outlet Le 10 Sport speaks of an impending offer to extend his deal to 2023 with a 'clear salary increase'.

Kante has thrived at Chelsea over the last two seasons since bursting onto the scene as a Premier League winner with Leicester and the report claims that he never wished to leave during the summer - with there being only two clubs in the world that could tempt him to reconsider.

They are Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Whether either would be interested in making an offer could depend on how the next few months pan out.

Real star Luka Modric has recently been linked with Inter for the second time since summer and his departure would leave Los Blancos with a hole to fill in midfield. Yet Kante, who is similar to existing Bernabeu destroyer Casemiro, isn't really the right player for that role.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

His energy could certainly benefit Barcelona, although with eyes on strengthening in defence, as well as on Paul Pogba and now also a potential return for Neymar, there is unlikely to be the money available that would allow the club to buy Kante as well.