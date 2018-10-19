Paul Merson Delivers Surprise Prediction Ahead of Saturday's London Derby Between West Ham & Spurs

The Premier League returns this weekend, with the big London derby clash between West Ham and Tottenham one of the standout fixtures on Saturday, and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted a tough game for both sides.

Spurs will go into the match as favourites, despite being the away side at the London Stadium, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently ten places clear of Manuel Pellegrini’s in the league table.

West Ham vs Tottenham is always BIG 💪



Mauricio Pochettino talks Christian Eriksen, injuries and Sam Allardyce comparing Eric Dier to Sergio Busquets... pic.twitter.com/g3gy9yYn7M — Goal (@goal) October 18, 2018

However, West Ham have a strong recent record against their north London counterparts, and former Arsenal star Merson has predicted that the Hammers will be able to stand their ground. Merson told Sky Sports: “Don’t worry about West Ham in the big games at the London Stadium.

“Games like this one against Tottenham, it looks after itself. It’s the games against the likes of Wolves and Bournemouth – two games they lost earlier in the season – that are of concern. However, like against Manchester United, the fans will be up for this one and they don’t have to go and chase the game. West Ham can play on the counter against Spurs and that suits them.





“I’d be shocked if West Ham lost this game. Tottenham haven’t been in great form and they’ve had a lot of players away on international duty. Christian Eriksen is a huge miss for Spurs. He’s a bit of an unsung hero for Mauricio Pochettino’s side because he knits everything together from the midfield.

Mark Noble: "Spurs have had a similar start to West Ham."



Spurs have had their best ever start to a Premier League season.



West Ham are 15th. pic.twitter.com/oEhzRYq94n — Coral (@Coral) October 10, 2018

“I’m going to go for a draw as I don’t see West Ham losing this game. If I had to pick a winner I’d go with the Hammers. Prediction: 1-1.”