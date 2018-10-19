Report Provides Update on Andy Carroll's Recovery From Injury Following Recent Absence

Having yet to feature for his side so far this season, Andy Carroll is finally set to return to full first team training within the next two weeks. The striker has been a long-term absentee for the Hammers due to an ongoing ankle problem.

The 29-year-old has had surgery in a bid to solve the recurring issue, but the injury has forced Carroll to miss the start of the season under new manager Manuel Pellegrini. Marko Arnautovic has seized the chance to thrive in a central striking role in his teammate's absence.

Andy Carroll to return to full first-team training at West Ham in two weeks after not playing a game this season https://t.co/1z5M6eEs4M pic.twitter.com/tVGNZ20gHe — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 19, 2018

However, according to the Daily Mail, Carroll’s lengthy layoff is finally set to end next month as the former Liverpool forward has resumed training with his side. It is said that Pellegrini is anticipating Carroll’s return to full involvement in his sessions within a fortnight.

It will come as a significant boost to West Ham, having often appeared over-reliant on the presence of Austrian forward Arnautovic to provide the Hammers with firepower this term, and Carroll’s return to action would add another dimension to their attacking armoury.

Pellegrini appears to have restored a degree of stability among his ranks following a dismal start to the Premier League season, as his raft of summer signings begin to settle at the London Stadium, but the return of Carroll as a more established figure will be of considerable help.

WATCH: West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic admits he is playing through the pain of a knee injury but should be fit to face Spurs pic.twitter.com/WPkCdQdtCu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 11, 2018

West Ham face a crunch clash against Tottenham as the Premier League returns this weekend, with key man Arnautovic set to spearhead the Hammers’ attack once more, though Jack Wilshere is struggling with an ankle problem.

Though the club are hopeful that the injury is not serious, there has been no confirmation over the full extent of the problem, with Pellegrini commenting: “Jack felt some pain the last two days, so he needs more time to recover.”