Sean Dyche Admits Burnley May Let Tom Heaton Leave for First Team Football in January

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted that he will understand if goalkeeper Tom Heaton wants to leave in January following his limited game time this season.

The 32-year-old has expressed his frustration at the lack of football, having played just three games in the Europa League qualifiers and Carabao Cup.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The Mirror, reporting from Dyche's press conference on Friday, report that the Clarets boss said: “I thought he spoke very well because he’s a fantastic professional. That’s a big part of why he’s club captain, not just for his performances, but for his professional manner.

“I think he’s being realistic. Me and Tom go back a long way. He was my first signing here, so we’ve got an open dialogue about what’s going on.”

Heaton has been at Turf Moor since 2013, joining just under a year after Dyche, and was made captain two years later – a role which he still holds.

However, Heaton is currently second choice to former England international Joe Hart, who has made ten appearances this season since his move from Manchester City in August, and he may well drop to third on the depth chart once 26-year-old Nick Pope returns from injury.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Dyche added: “In due course whatever needs to be worked out, we will find a way of working it out.”

Heaton was the established first-choice goalkeeper at Burnley for his first two seasons, before a shoulder injury in September 2017 saw him out for seven months. Since his injury, he has been unable to retain his place at the top of the pecking order.

“He’s been very unfortunate. It started with his shoulder last season and then he got injured again when [Pope] got injured and I had to make a decision on that. Football changes very quickly. With goalkeepers, it’s more difficult because it can be a longer situation, but with Tom and Popey it changed quickly."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Burnley face a huge challenge when they travel to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, before welcoming high fliers Chelsea to Turf Moor on 28 October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)