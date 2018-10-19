Wolves Star Insists He Doesn't Regret Leaving Liverpool in Search of First Team Football

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Following an excellent start to the season which has seen Conor Coady star at the heart of Wolves’ rapid emergence as a new force in the Premier League, the defender has insisted that it was not hard to leave Liverpool and pass up an earlier chance to make his mark in the top flight.

The 25-year-old departed Anfield for Huddersfield Town in 2014 after making just one senior appearance for the Reds, but Coady has gone on to establish himself as an integral member of Wolves' first team after joining the club in 2015.

Coady began his senior career with Liverpool but has told The Times that leaving Anfield to further his career was not a difficult decision to make. The Wolves star insisted: “Do you know what, it wasn’t as hard as people might think.

“I’d been on loan to Sheffield United, which was a fantastic loan move for me. I played 50 games. I didn’t really want to come back and play Under-23s. I had some brilliant footballers in front of me and it was going to be so, so hard. At the time, I thought to myself, ‘I’ve been here all my life,’ but I just wanted to play football.”

Coady has made a more seamless transition into Premier League football at senior level this time around as a key member of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Wolves this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship last term.

The defender has made eight Premier League appearances under Santo in the current campaign after featuring in 45 out of 46 league games for Wolves last season, with Molineux seemingly the environment in which Coady is now very much at home.

Wolves’s stunning start to the season has seen Santo’s side rise to seventh in the Premier League table and the Wanderers will be looking to build on their impressive form as they host Watford in the league this weekend.

