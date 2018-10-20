Axel Witsel Reveals He Almost Joined Real Madrid & Juventus But Plays Down Premier League 'Dream'

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has revealed that moves to Real Madrid and Juventus collapsed earlier in his career, while insisting that he doesn't subscribe to the idea that it is a dream to play in the Premier League.

Sitting down with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) ahead of Borussia Dortmund's trip to Stuttgart on Saturday, Witsel revealed that Real Madrid overlooked the Belgium international back in 2012 in favour of a move for Luka Modrić.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

"Yes, that was 2012," Witsel told WAZ. "There were discussions, but they decided on another player back then, if I remember correctly, it was Luka Modrić

"He was more experienced, I had just played my first year at S.L. Benfica - and then switched to Zenit Saint Petersburg."

Four years later an opportunity would arise which had Witsel on the brink of joining Italian giants Juventus and the 29-year-old midfielder explains that he even travelled to Turin before Russia side Zenit pulled the plug.

"In the summer of 2016, I had the opportunity to go to Juventus," he added. "The transfer deadline was only that day, everything was already settled, and I flew to Turin, [but then] my former club Zenit Saint Petersburg called me and stopped everything.

"I said to myself: That's fate. Maybe it should not be, maybe it is not the right time to switch to a top European club. And to be honest, the offer I got from China would not have come from a financial perspective in Europe. It was hard to refuse."

Witsel's summer transfer to Borussia Dortmund was his first to one of European football's major five leagues, but the midfielder insists that he has no ambitions of one day moving to the Premier League - unlike many players from across the continent.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"Many football pros have the dream to play once in England. But I think the difference between the two leagues is [not] athletic, [it's more] a matter of radiance and international visibility. I do not think the Premier League is better than the Bundesliga."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)