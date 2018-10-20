Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Ruled Out of El Clasico After Sustaining Injury in Sevilla Win

Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi is set to miss next weekend's El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid due to injury.

The mercurial number ten suffered a "fracture of the radial bone in his right arm" following a collision with Argentina international Franco Vazquez during Barca's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Barca's club statement regarding the issue read: "Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks."

❗ [INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks. #FuerzaLeo pic.twitter.com/kpNcspnfqo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2018

Messi landed awkwardly on his right arm after attempting the steal the ball off the Sevilla midfielder, and was then carted off the field with his arm heavily wrapped.

It was a disappointing end to what had been - up until that point - a vintage Messi performance. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had, by the 15th minute, already set up Philippe Coutinho for the opening goal of the game, before curling in his 25th (yes, 25th) goal against Sevilla in the 12th minute.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As well as missing El Clasico, Barcelona confirmed that their talisman is also set to miss La Blaugrana's crucial UEFA Champions League meeting with Inter, as well as further La Liga game away to Rayo Vallecano and a Copa del Rey encounter with Cultural Leonesa.