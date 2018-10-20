Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Ruled Out of El Clasico After Sustaining Injury in Sevilla Win

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi is set to miss next weekend's El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid due to injury.

The mercurial number ten suffered a "fracture of the radial bone in his right arm" following a collision with Argentina international Franco Vazquez during Barca's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Barca's club statement regarding the issue read: "Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks."

Messi landed awkwardly on his right arm after attempting the steal the ball off the Sevilla midfielder, and was then carted off the field with his arm heavily wrapped. 

It was a disappointing end to what had been - up until that point - a vintage Messi performance. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had, by the 15th minute, already set up Philippe Coutinho for the opening goal of the game, before curling in his 25th (yes, 25th) goal against Sevilla in the 12th minute. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As well as missing El Clasico, Barcelona confirmed that their talisman is also set to miss La Blaugrana's crucial UEFA Champions League meeting with Inter, as well as further La Liga game away to Rayo Vallecano and a Copa del Rey encounter with Cultural Leonesa. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)