Cardiff 4-2 Fulham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bluebirds Secure First Win in Six-Goal Thriller

Cardiff secured their first Premier League win of the season with an eventful 4-2 win over Fulham at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After a positive start from the home side, it was in fact Fulham who took the lead in spectacular fashion. Summer signing Andre Schurrle picked the ball up with seemingly nothing on for him. However, he unleashed a stunning strike from 35 yards out, which sailed in Neil Etheridge's top corner to give the visitors the lead after 10 minutes.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Fulham's lead certainly came against the run of play, but Cardiff responded almost instantly with Josh Murphy's cool finish getting his side back on level terms.





Bobby Reid was then played through on goal after a catalogue of Fulham defensive errors and duly slotted beyond Marco Bettinelli to give Cardiff the lead less than 10 minutes after going behind.

However, they couldn't hold out until half time after Ryan Sessegnon was played through on goal and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to get his first ever Premier League goal and put his side back on level terms.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The home fans would've been disappointed not to be in front at half time, but they saw their side go back in front on the hour mark after Callum Paterson managed to steer his effort right into the corner of the Fulham goal.





The game was then put to bed courtesy of substitute Kadeem Harris who secured Cardiff's first win of the season.



Here is a breakdown of the afternoon's events.

CARDIFF





Key Talking Point





Cardiff certainly didn't look like a side who were still searching for their first win of the campaign. They fell behind against the run of play but got a quick fire double soon afterwards with two very neat finishes from Murphy and Reid, and were the better of the two sides as they continued to press Fulham despite going in front.

Warnock's men then responded well once again after being drawn level through Paterson and were very clinical with their chances on the afternoon. They'd scored four goals all season heading into the game and there were growing concerns prior to kickoff about whether Cardiff had what it took to survive.





However, they have certainly silenced a lot of their critics today with four very well-worked goals in an day to remember for Cardiff City fans.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Etheridge (5); Manga (7), Morrison (6), Bamba (7), Bennett (6); Camarasa (7), Gunnarsson (7), Arter (6), Murphy (9); Paterson (7), Reid (8)

Substitutes: Richards (7), Harris (6), Damour (N/A)

STAR MAN - He was their man of the match in their loss to Tottenham in their previous game, and Murphy certainly was the best player on the park on the day.





He came out of the blocks very quickly creating plenty of chances down the left hand side for Cardiff, and deserved his early goal.

Kadeem Harris gets a run-out, replacing Josh Murphy who has been excellent this afternoon. — Jamie Kemble (@JamieKemble) October 20, 2018

Whatever happens here, there is no way Josh Murphy deserves to be on a losing side. Scintillating. — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) October 20, 2018

He only signed in the summer, however it already looks as though he's becoming a fan's favourite at the Cardiff City Stadium and, at just 23, he certainly has a bright future ahead of him.

WORST PLAYER - Sean Morrison will count himself lucky his side were clinical with their chances today having put in what wasn't his finest defensive performances on the day.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Many other teams in the league would've made Cardiff pay for their mistakes at the back, however the Bluebirds were fortunate they came up against a Fulham side struggling for confidence, and Morrison win particular will need to improve if they are to stand any chance of survival.

FULHAM





Key Talking Point





They'd conceded eight goals in their previous two games heading into their clash in south Wales, and Fulham's defensive frailties were clearly evident once again. They held their early lead for just nine minutes after conceding two goals which could both have very easily been avoided.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Even after drawing level before half time, they had no answer to Cardiff's attacking threat and all the hard work put in from the Fulham front three was outdone by yet another poor defensive display from Jokanovic's men.



If they do want to pull away from the threat of relegation, they need to step up their efforts at the back as they have now conceded 12 goals in their last three games.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Bettinelli (6); Odoi (5), Ream (6), Chambers (5), Marchand (6); Seri (7), McDonald (6), Johansen (6); Schurrle (8), Sessegnon (8), Mitrovic (7)

Substitutes: Mawson (6), Ayite (6), Vietto (6)



STAR MAN - Having struggled at the start of his debut Premier League season, Sessegnon would've been relieved to get his first goal of the season. His cool finish beyond the keeper got his side back on level terms before half time in what looked to be an important goal.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Unfortunately his efforts were overshadowed by a rampant Cardiff display. However, the youngster will be hoping to kickstart his campaign in the coming weeks having finally gotten off the mark.



WORST PLAYER - Calum Chambers certainly had an afternoon to forget. He began the game as a right wing-back but ended the first half as a central defender as he struggled to deal with the attacking threat of the home side. He didn't emerge for the second half as he was subbed off for Alfie Mawson during the break.

How is Calum chambers allowed to play football #ffc — sëb (@1879seb) October 20, 2018

Calum Chambers is not good enough.

There, I said it. — Eddie (@eddhowes) October 20, 2018

Alfie Mawson is on in the place of Calum Chambers. It's either the knock he took just before half time, or Slav just realised he was an absolute abomination of a central defender. — Fulhamish (@FulhamishPod) October 20, 2018

In fairness to Chambers, none of the Fulham defenders did themselves any favours today as they all looked at sea at times, however it has to be said the Arsenal loanee was the worst of a bad bunch on the day.

Looking Ahead





After a memorable day for the fans, Cardiff will now face a tough task when they travel to Anfield to face a high-flying Liverpool side on Saturday but will take plenty of confidence after a brilliant display.

As for Fulham, their winless run has now extended to six games and they'll be hoping to put an end to that when they host Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on Saturday.