WATCH: Inter Miami Releases Video for New Freedom Park Stadium

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Soon-to-be MLS franchise Inter Miami CF has released rendered footage of its new home stadium Miami Freedom Park, which is set to open in 2021.

The new franchise led by David Beckham, is set to begin its first season in 2020 and by 2021 they plan on moving into their new home. 

Following announcements of the club formation and badge earlier this year, Inter Miami has now released a video showing how its new stadium will look and its fair to say it's incredible.

While the stadium itself looks stunning, but even more impressive is the surrounding area. Next to the stadium is a variety of sporting fields, a children's water park and 110 acres of green space.

A lot is expected of the new MLS franchise which had been planned since 2007. Upon signing for LA Galaxy back in 2007, Beckham had negotiated in his contract that he would have the option to own an expansion team at a discounted franchise fee. 

Due to the man leading the group, famous players around the world have spoken about a move to the new MLS franchise, with Antoine Griezmann and even Lionel Messi previously suggesting that they could be persuaded to join the new club.

Inter Miami can only hope it can start its campaign in similar fashion to another new MLS franchise in Los Angeles FC, who has begun life in impressive fashion this season and sits third in the Western Conference.

