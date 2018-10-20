Filip Benkovic Admits Loan Spell Away From Leicester Could Be Cut Short Due to Clause in Contract

October 20, 2018

On-loan Celtic defender Filip Benkovic has revealed that a clause in his deal with the Scottish champions means he could return to Leicester in January.

The 21-year-old arrived at the King Power Stadium this summer for £13m, before being sent on loan to Celtic for the 2018/19 campaign, where he's impressed so far at the heart of Brendan Rogers' defence. 

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

While he's meant to spend the season at Celtic Park, Benkovic has confirmed in an interview with the Scottish Sun that he could be recalled to Leicester in January due to a clause in his contract, which could be determined by whether Harry Maguire remains at the club. 

"I signed for Celtic until the end of the season but there is a clause in the contract which means that Leicester can bring me back in January," said Benkovic.

"Is Maguire the key? There has been some talk about the winter window, but I don’t know.  He has signed a new contract for five more years and I know he is happy there.

"But I also know that he’s a player being looked at by top clubs and one day he may move to one of them."

Benkovic only featured once for Claude Puel's side this season before his move north of the border, playing 28 minutes during Leicester's 4-0 win against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, and believes staying in Scotland for the rest of the season would help develop him. 

He continued, stating: "That’s why I came here and I think I can improve each part of my game. I need games and training and I want to get better and better every day. I have a lot to work on."

