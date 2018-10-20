Giorgio Chiellini Talks Up Juventus Return for Pogba & Likens Star to LeBron James & Usain Bolt

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has admitted he would welcome the return of Paul Pogba to the Italian club and has compared the Frenchman to sporting greats LeBron James and Usain Bolt.

Chiellini and Pogba won four Serie A titles and two Italian Cups during their four years together in Turin between 2012 and 2016, before Pogba returned to Manchester United for then world-record fee of £89m.

Pogba however has endured a mixed second spell at Old Trafford, while speculation mounts regarding his future at the club. Chiellini has now added fuel to the rumour fires by suggesting he'd relish the opportunity to play alongside the World Cup winner at Juventus once again.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "Pogba? We’d gladly welcome him back. He is special. He was kissed by mother nature with talent, like LeBron James or [Usain] Bolt."





Despite scoring two goals and two assists in eight Premier League games this season, Pogba has been criticised for being inconsistent in midfield, while United have made a stuttering start to their campaign, and are already seven points of the summit of the table.

Chiellini however has defended his former teammate in the wake of criticism, believing that too much is expected of the 25-year-old individually.

He continued: "He only has to become a bigger leader on the field, the moral abilities are there. But he is only 25 years old and there is too much responsibility for him."

Paul Pogba: Is making more accurate long balls per game (8.1) than any other outfield Premier League player this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/gFISfJJCss pic.twitter.com/lyeZkfpLFG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 16, 2018

Juventus have made a perfect start in Serie A this season, winning all eight games so far as they look to win an eighth successive league title, and will face Pogba's Manchester United when they meet in the Champions League on October 23.