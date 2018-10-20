Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Mohamed Salah Strike Earns All 3 Points

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Mohamed Salah's fourth Premier League goal of the season proved to be enough as Liverpool earned a narrow 1-0 win against a spirited Huddersfield side. 

Liverpool had to be patient in the early proceedings as the hosts looked to press Jurgen Klopp's side, although found the breakthrough in the 24th minute, as Xherdan Shaqiri slipped Mohamed Salah in behind the Huddersfield defence, before poking home from a tight angle. 

David Wagner's side did however respond well as they searched for an equaliser before half time, with Jonathan Hogg striking the post from distance and Philip Billing both going close with a free kick. 

Michael Oliver also waved away Huddersfield's appeals for a penalty for handball on James Milner, while Alex Pritchard saw his effort rightly ruled out for offside, as the Reds hung on to their lead heading into the interval. 

Both sides had chances in the second period, as Salah dragged his effort wide, while substitute Steve Mounie wasted a glorious opportunity by firing over when a calm head was required, as Liverpool held on for their seventh league win of the season. 

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN


Key Talking Point


Despite losing the game, David Wagner can take plenty of positives from Huddersfield's performance, especially in the first half. 

The Terriers caused Liverpool numerous problems after conceding in the 24th minute, and will feel they should've entered half time level, although couldn't take the chances when they came up.

It was a similar story in the second half, although Wagner will hope to carry the effort of his players into future games, which will see them in good stead for the remainder of the season, provided they match their effort with some much-needed quality. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Lossl (6); Jorgensen (6), Schindler (5), Lowe (6); Hadergjonaj (6), Mooy (7), Hogg (6), Billing (7), Durm (6); Pritchard (6); Depoitre (6). 


Substitutes: Mounie (4), Mbenza (5), Diakhaby (N/A)

STAR MAN

Playing as Wagner's holding midfielder, Philip Billing caught the eye with a mature display.

The 22-year-old showed his quality with a variety of passes, as well as offering good protection to the Huddersfield defence, and his confidence to take set pieces, with his free kick in the first half sailing narrowly wide. 


WORST PLAYER


Steve Mounie entered the game as a second half substitute, although his cameo couldn't help Huddersfield.

He wasted a glorious chance for an equaliser by firing over following Lovren's mistake, and never looked likely to provide Wagner's side with the goalscoring touch they were in desperate need of. 


LIVERPOOL


Key Talking Point


With a number of injuries to contend with following the international break, Jurgen Klopp was forced to make changes to accommodate those absences, and just about got away with it. 

The Reds were far from their fluid best, although a moment of quality from one of those players introduced in Xherdan Shaqiri helped to decide the outcome of the game, which meant Liverpool could keep pace with those sides at the top of the Premier League. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Alisson (5); Gomez (7), Lovren (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6); Shaqiri (8*), Henderson (5), Milner (6); Salah (7), Sturridge (6), Lallana (5).

Substitutes: Wijnaldum (7), Fabinho (6), Firmino (5)

STAR MAN 

Coming into the midfield for today, Xherdan Shaqiri proved he could be that creative spark that Liverpool require from the centre of the pitch.

The Swiss international showed some nice touches throughout the game, and provided the assist for the only goal of the game with a cute through ball that Salah dispatched to decide the outcome of the game. 

WORST PLAYER 


Adam Lallana was making his first start of the season after enduring a torrid time with injury, yet the 30-year-old struggled to get into the game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Operating from a wide left position, Lallana failed to make any sort of impact, with his touch and pass letting him down on one too many occasions, while his lack of match practice was evident after being substituted after 69 minutes with what looked to be cramp. 

Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson did run the midfielder close however. 

Looking Ahead 


Next for Huddersfield is an away trip to Watford in a weeks time, as their search for a first win of the season continues.

After Liverpool contend with Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, they host Cardiff at Anfield in seven days time. 

