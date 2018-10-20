Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Mohamed Salah Strike Earns All 3 Points

Mohamed Salah's fourth Premier League goal of the season proved to be enough as Liverpool earned a narrow 1-0 win against a spirited Huddersfield side.

Liverpool had to be patient in the early proceedings as the hosts looked to press Jurgen Klopp's side, although found the breakthrough in the 24th minute, as Xherdan Shaqiri slipped Mohamed Salah in behind the Huddersfield defence, before poking home from a tight angle.

David Wagner's side did however respond well as they searched for an equaliser before half time, with Jonathan Hogg striking the post from distance and Philip Billing both going close with a free kick.

Michael Oliver also waved away Huddersfield's appeals for a penalty for handball on James Milner, while Alex Pritchard saw his effort rightly ruled out for offside, as the Reds hung on to their lead heading into the interval.

📸 Half-time is upon us with #htafc showing some great fight as they trail to a goal from @MoSalah.#HUDLIV (CL) pic.twitter.com/2jTKVLjAdn — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) October 20, 2018

Both sides had chances in the second period, as Salah dragged his effort wide, while substitute Steve Mounie wasted a glorious opportunity by firing over when a calm head was required, as Liverpool held on for their seventh league win of the season.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN





Key Talking Point





Despite losing the game, David Wagner can take plenty of positives from Huddersfield's performance, especially in the first half.

The Terriers caused Liverpool numerous problems after conceding in the 24th minute, and will feel they should've entered half time level, although couldn't take the chances when they came up.

It was a similar story in the second half, although Wagner will hope to carry the effort of his players into future games, which will see them in good stead for the remainder of the season, provided they match their effort with some much-needed quality.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Lossl (6); Jorgensen (6), Schindler (5), Lowe (6); Hadergjonaj (6), Mooy (7), Hogg (6), Billing (7), Durm (6); Pritchard (6); Depoitre (6).





Substitutes: Mounie (4), Mbenza (5), Diakhaby (N/A)

STAR MAN



Playing as Wagner's holding midfielder, Philip Billing caught the eye with a mature display.

The 22-year-old showed his quality with a variety of passes, as well as offering good protection to the Huddersfield defence, and his confidence to take set pieces, with his free kick in the first half sailing narrowly wide.

Philip Billing has been a revelation this season but he can’t do a long throw to save his life #htafc — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) October 20, 2018





Billing is a quality player — Aaron (@Aaronwij) October 20, 2018

WORST PLAYER





Steve Mounie entered the game as a second half substitute, although his cameo couldn't help Huddersfield.

He wasted a glorious chance for an equaliser by firing over following Lovren's mistake, and never looked likely to provide Wagner's side with the goalscoring touch they were in desperate need of.

Mounie had to take that chance. Yet again walking away knowing we could have got more points. #htafc — Michael Casey (@mvcasey91) October 20, 2018





Mounie ruined @htafcdotcom's best chance to equalize. So sad that Depoitre hasn't got the right players around him up front with good crosses and who can actually hold the ball. They should start with Mbenza & Diakhaby from the start. They brought more. #HUDLIV — J. (@JEngels94) October 20, 2018

LIVERPOOL





Key Talking Point





With a number of injuries to contend with following the international break, Jurgen Klopp was forced to make changes to accommodate those absences, and just about got away with it.

The lads are back out for the second 45. Jürgen Klopp makes a half-time change as @GWijnaldum replaces Henderson.



Let's keep it going! 🔴#HUDLIV pic.twitter.com/Sg6YYczD8p — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2018

The Reds were far from their fluid best, although a moment of quality from one of those players introduced in Xherdan Shaqiri helped to decide the outcome of the game, which meant Liverpool could keep pace with those sides at the top of the Premier League.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Alisson (5); Gomez (7), Lovren (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6); Shaqiri (8*), Henderson (5), Milner (6); Salah (7), Sturridge (6), Lallana (5).

Substitutes: Wijnaldum (7), Fabinho (6), Firmino (5)

STAR MAN



Coming into the midfield for today, Xherdan Shaqiri proved he could be that creative spark that Liverpool require from the centre of the pitch.

The Swiss international showed some nice touches throughout the game, and provided the assist for the only goal of the game with a cute through ball that Salah dispatched to decide the outcome of the game.

Average 90 minutes overall in terms of the quality of performance. However, thought Gomez was outstanding yet again, even whilst playing at RB. Special player. Van Dijk (a given) and Shaqiri also very good. Happy for Mo - huge boost. Joint top of the League & another clean sheet. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) October 20, 2018

Shaqiri MOTM by far. Thought Fabinho was very good in possession when he came on. Good to see his PL debut — American Kop TV (@AmericanKopTV) October 20, 2018

Very disappointing from Firmino as well.



MOTM for me is Shaqiri.

Wijnaldum looked good when he came on as well.#LFC — Football Following (@FootieFollowing) October 20, 2018

WORST PLAYER





Adam Lallana was making his first start of the season after enduring a torrid time with injury, yet the 30-year-old struggled to get into the game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Operating from a wide left position, Lallana failed to make any sort of impact, with his touch and pass letting him down on one too many occasions, while his lack of match practice was evident after being substituted after 69 minutes with what looked to be cramp.

Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson did run the midfielder close however.

Obviously January was being overly optimistic there. Me bad . Sell sell sell lallana please ASAP #lfc — caitriona staunton (@caitrionastaun1) October 20, 2018

That it took a tired Lallana who has been poor throughout the match to call to be substituted highlights Klopp's issues with effectively using subs — ato (@kulawgnn) October 20, 2018

Looking Ahead





Next for Huddersfield is an away trip to Watford in a weeks time, as their search for a first win of the season continues.

After Liverpool contend with Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, they host Cardiff at Anfield in seven days time.