Journalist Claims Tottenham Have 'Everything Agreed' for £20m Transfer of Wilmar Barrios

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly 'everything agreed' with the agent of Wilmar Barrios to secure the signing of the Colombian.

According to journalist Luis Fregossi, the north Londoners have been in contact with the player's agent with all the details of the potential transfer agreed. Spurs are prepared to pay £23m for the midfielder who currently plies his trade for Argentinian side Boca Juniors.

El destino de Wilmar #Barrios es Inglaterra , el @SpursOfficial puso Primera y ya tiene todo acordado con el representante del Colombiano para q siga su carrera allí.

La oferta del club inglés a las oficinas del club está al caer. 23 M de Euros por La totalidad d su pase — Luis Fregossi (@LuisFregossi) October 19, 2018

The report goes on to say that Barrios is keen on joining Spurs and to play in the Premier League. Barrios became known to the world during the World Cup in Russia this summer as he led Colombia to a last 16 finish, eventually being knocked out by England.

Barrios plays mostly as a defensive midfielder and given the strength in depth that Spurs already have with Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele it seems unlikely that Pochettino would be looking to add another defensive minded midfielder.





Spurs failed to bring any new players in during the summer and with the club currently fighting on both a domestic and European front, they will need new recruits if they are to finally add some silverware to their somewhat empty cabinet.

Up next for Spurs is a trip to the London stadium to face fierce rivals West Ham United. Spurs have not had the best of times against the Hammers of late, and with ambitions of a top-four finish this season, the Lilywhites will be looking for nothing but three points on Saturday.