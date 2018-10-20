Journalist Claims Tottenham Have 'Everything Agreed' for £20m Transfer of Wilmar Barrios

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly 'everything agreed' with the agent of Wilmar Barrios to secure the signing of the Colombian. 

According to journalist Luis Fregossi, the north Londoners have been in contact with the player's agent with all the details of the potential transfer agreed. Spurs are prepared to pay £23m for the midfielder who currently plies his trade for Argentinian side Boca Juniors.

The report goes on to say that Barrios is keen on joining Spurs and to play in the Premier League. Barrios became known to the world during the World Cup in Russia this summer as he led Colombia to a last 16 finish, eventually being knocked out by England. 

Barrios plays mostly as a defensive midfielder and given the strength in depth that Spurs already have with Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele it seems unlikely that Pochettino would be looking to add another defensive minded midfielder.


Spurs failed to bring any new players in during the summer and with the club currently fighting on both a domestic and European front, they will need new recruits if they are to finally add some silverware to their somewhat empty cabinet.

Up next for Spurs is a trip to the London stadium to face fierce rivals West Ham United. Spurs have not had the best of times against the Hammers of late, and with ambitions of a top-four finish this season, the Lilywhites will be looking for nothing but three points on Saturday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)