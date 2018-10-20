Juventus Eye €40m Defender to Replace Contract Rebel & Man Utd Target Alex Sandro

Italian giants Juventus will look to sign Benfica star Álex Grimaldo, if Alex Sandro continues to delay over a new contract in Turin, according to reports.

Brazil international Sandro has just two years left on his current deal with the Bianconeri and despite the club's best efforts extend his time with the club, the 27-year-old is yet to agree on personal terms with Juventus.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

It is this disagreement which Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato) claim has caused talks to stall, forcing Juventus to consider replacing Sandro in 2019.

Juventus will not be short of potential suitors for their well-renowned left back if they decide to cash in next season.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with launching a cut-price €35m offer next summer, while Manchester United could also reignite their interest despite Luke Shaw's recent contract extension.

Juventus, meanwhile, have been tipped by the same publication to make a move for Spain Under-21 international Grimaldo.

The 23-year-old spent time in both Valencia and Barcelona's famed youth academies before being snapped up by Portuguese giants Benfica.

Calciomercato also outline Corriere's report which claims Grimaldo, who has spent the last two years working through the ranks in Lisbon, is now being linked with a €40m switch to Juventus, having signed for just €2m back in 2016.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Despite being far from a household name in European football, similar to how Sandro wasn't when he swapped Porto for Juve in 2015, Grimaldo has been in the eyes of top scouts across the continent since moving to the Estádio da Luz.