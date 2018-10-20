Barcelona striker Lionel Messi went down on Saturday with an apparent arm injury just 26 minutes into Barca's La Liga match against Sevilla.

The Argentinian soccer star appeared to be clutching his right elbow when he exited the game. He was examined on the sidelines before he was replaced by Ousmane Dembele.

Lionel Messi is forced off with an apparent arm injury.



Not what Barcelona fans want to see ahead of Wednesday's clash with Inter and the upcoming Clásico ... pic.twitter.com/Xm9WUUN0Vd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 20, 2018

Messi had scored for Barcelona just minutes before at the 12-minute mark. Barcelona was up two goals against a scoreless Sevilla when Messi was forced off the field.

This post will be updated as more information on Messi's injury becomes available.