Man Utd Ready Another Contract Offer for Anthony Martial After Forward Rejects 'Multiple' New Deals

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly upped their contract offer for Anthony Martial as the club desperately looks to keep the French forward at the club beyond this season.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and although United have an option to extend his deal until 2020, the club would rather just tie Martial down for the long term at Old Trafford. However, according to reports Martial has his heart set on leaving the club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

RMC Sport believes that Martial has already rejected a number of sperate contract offers from Manchester United, but that hasn't stopped the Daily Mail from reporting how the club will now look to increase their offer before approaching the France international once again.

Despite these improved terms, it could prove to be too little too late for fans who want to see the former AS Monaco star have a long-term future with Manchester United.

Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley revealed during the summer that the youngster was looking to move away from the club, something which created high-profile links with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich.

"After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United," Lamboley told RMC Sport. "Anthony is sad about his situation at Manchester."

A move to mainland Europe never materialised for Martial, and the France international has been forced to fight for a spot in Manchester United's first team this season, alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sánchez.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Manchester United are also stepping up their renewal efforts with David De Gea, having recently tied Luke Shaw down to a new long-term contract at Old Trafford. José Mourinho would also like to see Ander Herrera and Juan Mata agree on new deals.

