Manchester City 5-0 Burnley: The Citizens Extend Unbeaten Start as Leroy Sane Stars at the Etihad

Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a comfortable 5-0 win over Burnley, as goals from Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane which ultimately settled the game.





David Silva ran the show, assisting Sergio Aguero for the first goal of the game and before subsequently assisting Bernardo Silva for the second. Fernandinho added a third just moments later killing off the game, whilst Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane heaped more misery onto Burnley with goals in the latter stages of the game.

The result leaves Manchester City at the top of the table with 23 points from their nine opening league fixtures.

✅ Seven games against Burnley

✅ Seven goals against Burnley

✅ Seventh in the @premierleague's all-time goal-scorers chart



It's gearing up to be another @aguerosergiokun day! #mancity pic.twitter.com/0UdL29YHvA — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 20, 2018

The game began as you would expect, with City dominating possession. In the 17th minute David Silva and Leroy Sane conspired on the left flank, edging closer to the Burnley goal - Silva found the space to send a low cross into Aguero’s path and the Argentine calmly swept in the opener.

The first half offered up a handful of opportunities for Sergio Aguero, who could have probably gone into the break with at least one other goal to his name. Burnley, on the other hand, tried to stay compact and then break on the counter, but largely struggled to do the latter.

The second half began in a similar pattern to the first, and in the 54th minute, Burnley crumbled completely.

Sane had penalty shout denied after being tugged back by Jack Cork and when Motson played on, everyone else stopped apart from David Silva. The Spaniard pulled the ball back to Bernardo Silva who lashed it in - though in replays it did look as if the ball went out of play before David Silva got to it.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Moments later, Fernandinho rocketed in a third after Burnley failed to clear a corner properly. The fans were treated to more joy when Kevin De Bruyne came on for his first appearance in ten games as City strolled towards the end of the game - with Phil Foden also coming on for David Silva with 15 minutes to play.





There was even time for Riyad Mahrez to curl in a trademark effort to add the cherry on top after fine personal performance from the Algerian. Leroy Sane also managed to grab himself a goal, scoring the fifth to compound Burnley's misery.

In the end, it was a fairly routine performance from City who comfortably blew away their opponents. The reigning champions once more cemented their credentials as this season's title favourites.

Lineups





Man City: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Kompany, Stones; Sane, Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez; Aguero.

Subs: Muric, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus.

Burnley: Hart; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Gudmundsson; Vokes.

Subs: Heaton, Bardsley, Long, Westwood, Vydra, Wood, Barnes.