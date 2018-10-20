'My Wish': SPAL Goalkeeper Alfred Gomis Reveals Boyhood Dream to Play for Arsenal

SPAL goalkeeper Alfred Gomis has admitted he dreams of making a move to Arsenal.

The Senegal international, who was an unused substitute at the 2018 World Cup, has been impressing in Serie A this season with minnows SPAL. The 25-year-old has caught the eye with a string of strong performances, keeping three clean sheets in eight games for the 14th placed side.

Gomis signed for SPAL permanently in the summer from Torino after multiple loan spells, but is already casting his eye to the future. Speaking to Gazetta dello Sport, Gomis admitted that he hopes his future lies in North London.

“My future? My wish would be Arsenal. I’ve loved the English team since I was a kid", Gomis said.

His dream move may not materialise any time soon, however. Arsenal are well stocked in the goalkeeper department, having signed Bernd Leno for £20m from Bayer Leverkusen to compete with Petr Cech. David Ospina and Emilano Martinez are also still on the books for the Gunners.

A move to Arsenal could be on the cards for another Serie A player. 21-year-old Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella is reportedly being monitored by Emery's side. The young midfielder made his Italy debut in their 1-1 draw with Ukraine, and he also appeared in their UEFA Nations League win over Poland.





Arsenal could face stiff competition for Barella's signature, as reported by the Express. Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan are reportedly tracking the midfielder, whilst a host of Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton have also shown interest.

Barella is keen to focus on his football, and not get distracted by any transfer speculation.

“I’m not the one who sorts out the transfers,” the Italian told Sky Italy. “It’s the agents, presidents and clubs who do that. I only think about Cagliari and to stay up in the league".