Newcastle 0-1 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nasty Murray Injury Spoils Narrow Seagulls Win

Brighton and Hove Albion secured their first away win in almost a year as they earned a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, as the Magpies' offensive woes continue.

Star striker Glenn Murray was stretchered off the field after a clash of heads after just eight minutes; which threatened to spoil the occasion. However, the Seagulls eventually took the lead after Jose Izquierdo's shot deflected off Beram Kayal and past a helpless Martin Dubravka. Newcastle created chances but could not beat Ryan as Brighton took a 1-0 lead into half time.

The second half was completely dominated by Newcastle, who created chance after chance to level the scoreline. However, they failed to truly test Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan, and the Seagulls relied on a spirited performance from their defence to preserve their lead and emerge victorious.

Here's our breakdown of the game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED





Key Talking Point





Newcastle's struggles in front of goal were on full show during the match. During the first half, Newcastle had several great chances to score, with the likes of Ayoze Perez, Yoshinori Muto and Kenedy coming close. However, they constantly looked as though they were lacking any real quality in front of goal.

The second half was a similar story, as Newcastle had several scrappy chances to find an equaliser, but consistently failed to find a way past Matt Ryan. An ambitious rabona effort from Kenedy only frustrated fans, who were desperate to see Newcastle level the scoreline.

Worst start for 120 years, manager's role practically untenable, listless ownership, apathy spreading and little sign of a turnaround.



This is an utterly intolerable Newcastle United #NUFC — Alex Howson (@Alexlikesdrums) October 20, 2018

Almost every attack ended in frustration for Newcastle's supporters, and they will be justifiably concerned at their team's chances of Premier League survival this season.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dubravka (5); Yedlin (6), Lascelles (6), Fernandez (5), Dummett (6); Richie (6), Shelvey (7), Diame (5), Kenedy (5); Perez (6), Muto (5).

Substitutes: Joselu (5).

STAR MAN - Jonjo Shelvey





Newcastle regularly looked completely dependant on Shelvey against Brighton. He was given charge of the ball on countless occasions as Newcastle looked to him to create in the final third. The Englishman was happy to take the responsibility, picking out several impressive passes whilst also showing an impressive work rate in defence.

He also had a few decent chances to open the scoring for his team, including an impressive free-kick, but failed to find a way past Ryan. However, not everything went Shelvey's way today, as the midfielder played the occasional sloppy pass and was guilty of giving up possession too easily, but he deserves credit for his positive intentions and impressive creativity.

Fans were certainly impressed with Shelvey's performance, and took to Twitter to praise the 26-year-old.

Jonjo Shelvey created 4 chances on his own in that first half vs Brighton. He’s doing all he can with his penetrative passing range but he’s literally a one man team for #nufc at the moment. pic.twitter.com/QypCI2d1W8 — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 20, 2018

Totally dominated the end of the half so it’s a shame to see it end! Brighton’s goal was very lucky. The stand out from the 1st half is Jonjo Shelvey - the guy has been fantastic!!! Kenedy looking sharp too #NUFC — NUFC Banter (@NUFC_Banter) October 20, 2018





Jonjo Shelvey has been superb today - in all aspects of his game. Need to see this on a consistent basis. #NUFC — Andrew Musgrove (@ADMusgrove) October 20, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Yoshinori Muto





After netting in his last outing against Manchester United, Muto was given another chance to impress Rafa Benitez. However, after missing a handful of good opportunities to score, Benitez will be incredibly frustrated with his striker. Newcastle are seriously lacking goals, and Muto must take some of the blame.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION





Key Talking Point





Even though they managed to emerge victorious, the mood in Brighton will be overwhelmingly negative as a result of Glenn Murray's nasty injury. The striker inadvertently clashed heads with Federico Fernandez after just eight minutes of play, leading to Murray instantly losing consciousness before crumpling to the ground.





Fortunately, Murray regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, but it seems incredibly likely that the 35-year-old will be forced into a spell on the sidelines. Should that be the case, Brighton would be without their top scorer, which is certainly a worry given the lack of goals from the rest of the squad.

10: Murray stays down after a challenge with Fernandez - concern for the Albion striker here.



Listen live ➡️ https://t.co/2rFsjOn5zy



⚫️ #NUFC 0-0 #BHAFC ✅ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) October 20, 2018

Murray's five goals have been crucial for Brighton this season, and fans will be praying that Murray makes a quick recovery.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (7); Bruno (7), Duffy (8), Dunk (7), Bong (5); Jahanbakhsh (6), Stephens (6), Kayal (6), Izquierdo (7); March (6), Murray (N/A).

Substitutes: Locadia (6), Bernardo (6), Bissouma (N/A)

STAR MAN - Shane Duffy





Duffy was phenomenal today. Brighton's defence found themselves under a lot of pressure for large parts of the match, but both Duffy and centre-back partner Lewis Dunk protected their clean sheet with sublime determination, with Duffy's aerial prowess also playing a huge role in Brighton's goal.

Good to see Shane Duffy's strength in the air at set plays paying dividends with the assist. #bhafc — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorArgus) October 20, 2018

Duffy was a real force in the air, winning header after header and preventing Newcastle from creating even more chances. The 26-year-old needed to keep his concentration, and he did so with ease.

It was an inspired performance from the Irishman, and fans were happy to praise Duffy on Twitter.

Shane Duffy is having the game of his life here. — Callum (@CallumLiddell) October 20, 2018





Shane Duffy with the assist. Man is a god. — Kovacs (@Varmenszoon) October 20, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Gaetan Bong





On a day where Brighton had to rely on their defenders, they will not have been comfortable watching Bong in action. The 30-year-old was sloppy throughout, almost gifting Newcastle a goal as he appeared to completely freeze with the ball at his feet, gifting Ayoze Perez a phenomenal chance. Certainly not good enough from Bong.

Looking Ahead





Newcastle will now need to prepare themselves for a tricky away tie with Southampton, as their search for their first win of the season continues.

For Chris Hughton's men, they will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Amex Stadium, but all eyes will be on Glenn Murray's recovery as fans will be desperate for the striker to recover in time.