Newcastle Striker Criticised By Supporters After Missing Crucial Brighton Encounter Due to Injury

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Newcastle United fans were left bemused ahead of their side's 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, after it emerged that new signing Solomon Rondon would be unavailable due to a 'muscle problem'. 

Some Newcastle fans haven't exactly been devastated by the news. As well as the lack of goals, Rondon has failed to endear himself to the Toon faithful thus far. It doesn't help that Dwight Gayle, the man he was swapped for, is performing well for West Brom in the Championship. 

After the news of Rondon's injury broke, he was on the receiving end of stern criticism from sections of the Newcastle supporters:

Rondon appears to have a massive job on his hands to not only regain his place in the starting lineup, but also to win over the critics amongst the Newcastle supporters. 

