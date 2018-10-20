Newcastle Striker Criticised By Supporters After Missing Crucial Brighton Encounter Due to Injury

Newcastle United fans were left bemused ahead of their side's 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, after it emerged that new signing Solomon Rondon would be unavailable due to a 'muscle problem'.

RB: “Rondón is still not available, Clark has had some treatment for a muscle problem and will not be available, and Dummett has been training normally.” #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 19, 2018

Some Newcastle fans haven't exactly been devastated by the news. As well as the lack of goals, Rondon has failed to endear himself to the Toon faithful thus far. It doesn't help that Dwight Gayle, the man he was swapped for, is performing well for West Brom in the Championship.

After the news of Rondon's injury broke, he was on the receiving end of stern criticism from sections of the Newcastle supporters:

This is getting silly. West Brom clearly knew what they were doing with this one. Would rather Muto start anyway actually. Like the look of him. — Liam (@ldabbs89) October 19, 2018

Giving the number 9 to a loan signing was mad anyway. Even worse when he never actually plays — Chris Cox (@csc_2978) October 19, 2018

Waste of space. Another Slimani situation. Send back and recall Gayle. — Steven  (@StevieBee86) October 19, 2018

Rondon appears to have a massive job on his hands to not only regain his place in the starting lineup, but also to win over the critics amongst the Newcastle supporters.