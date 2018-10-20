Report Claims Premier League Clubs on Alert as Real Madrid Prepared to Sell £100m Marco Asensio

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Real Madrid are reportedly open to the idea of selling Marco Asensio; an idea which has put some of England's biggest clubs on notice. 

One of the world's most highly rated young attackers, Asensio has failed to impress under new manager Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid have struggled in La Liga so far this season. 

Asensio was hugely impressive in his first two seasons at Madrid as he secured two Champions Leagues and one La Liga winners medal since his move from Mallorca. The young forward even got on the score sheet in the 4-1 Champions League final win over Juventus in 2017. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite sigining a six-year contract extension in 2017, Madrid may be willing to cash in on one of their most valuable youngsters, if one report from Marca is to be believed.

Since the departure of record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, many had expected Asensio to help fill the void left by the Portugese star. However as he and Real have struggled, they could be set to cash in - if his £100m valuation is met. 

According to Marca and reported by The Mirror, Europe's biggest clubs have been sniffing around the Spanish international. English contingent ChelseaLiverpool and Manchester United would all be interested in signing the 22-year-old, whilst French giants PSG are also said to be monitoring the situation. 

Asensio himself may be reluctant to leave the club, as he's committed to staying at Real. 

"I've never had the intention to go anywhere," Asensio has previously said. "This is my third season. In this one I think I have continuity and more prominence, and I'm seeing [improvement in] the performances I'm doing."

Asensio has only found the net once in 11 appearances for Madrid this season, but the talent possessed by the youngster is undeniable. Should he decide that he needs to leave the Spanish capital, he could have a long list of suitors to choose from. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)