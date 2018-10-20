Report Claims Premier League Clubs on Alert as Real Madrid Prepared to Sell £100m Marco Asensio

Real Madrid are reportedly open to the idea of selling Marco Asensio; an idea which has put some of England's biggest clubs on notice.

One of the world's most highly rated young attackers, Asensio has failed to impress under new manager Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid have struggled in La Liga so far this season.

Asensio was hugely impressive in his first two seasons at Madrid as he secured two Champions Leagues and one La Liga winners medal since his move from Mallorca. The young forward even got on the score sheet in the 4-1 Champions League final win over Juventus in 2017.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite sigining a six-year contract extension in 2017, Madrid may be willing to cash in on one of their most valuable youngsters, if one report from Marca is to be believed.

Since the departure of record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, many had expected Asensio to help fill the void left by the Portugese star. However as he and Real have struggled, they could be set to cash in - if his £100m valuation is met.

According to Marca and reported by The Mirror, Europe's biggest clubs have been sniffing around the Spanish international. English contingent Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United would all be interested in signing the 22-year-old, whilst French giants PSG are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Asensio himself may be reluctant to leave the club, as he's committed to staying at Real.

"I've never had the intention to go anywhere," Asensio has previously said. "This is my third season. In this one I think I have continuity and more prominence, and I'm seeing [improvement in] the performances I'm doing."

Asensio just one goal from 10 shots in 821 mins so far this term - AS pointing out this morn that last season he scored once every 3.1 shots / one every 260 mins. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 20, 2018

Asensio has only found the net once in 11 appearances for Madrid this season, but the talent possessed by the youngster is undeniable. Should he decide that he needs to leave the Spanish capital, he could have a long list of suitors to choose from.