Ruben Neves Admits Wolves Are Ignoring External Plaudits Following Impressive Start to the Season

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves reveals the club 'don't care' about what people are saying following their impressive start to the Premier League season. 

Following their promotion from the Championship, the Midlands club garnered praise having taken 15 points from their opening eight league games.

Neves however, who has been key to Wolves' strong start, refuses to acknowledge any external comments, instead solely focusing on the club's next game at home to Watford.

"We don’t think about that. We don’t care what the people are saying," said Neves, speaking to the club's official website

"We are focused on our work and we will continue playing as we have been playing until now. The most important thing is taking it game by game and seeing what will happen.

"Nuno likes us to be perfect. He’s always trying to improve for the next game. He wants us to improve our football and our shape every time. We don’t stop our work. Even if we win, even if we play very well, he wants us to improve and play even better."

Part of Wolves' early season form has been down to Espirito Santo naming the same starting lineup in all eight Premier League games so far, with Neves impressing alongside his compatriot Joao Moutinho at the heart of midfield. 

Despite the manager's decision to continually name an unchanged side, the 21-year-old has paid tribute to the quality of the squad. 

"We have a very good squad, and anyone can play. Everybody has to work a lot and then it is up to the manger to decide who plays," he added. 

"We always work the same way. We don’t think about our wins, about the games before, we always think about the next game and that’s what we’re doing."

