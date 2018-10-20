Twitter Reacts as Jose Mourinho Addresses Ugly Touchline Scenes After Late Chelsea Leveller

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho revealed that Maurizio Sarri apologised to him following some unsavoury scenes on the touchline, as Chelsea secured a later equaliser during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Substitute Ross Barkley came off the bench to score a 96th-minute leveller and preserve Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season, although the celebrations of Sarri's backroom staff visibly irked Mourinho, most notably assistant coach Marco Ianni. 

The Man Utd boss responded angrily to the apparent provocation, leading to both benches needing to be separated while the game to be briefly halted.

Asked about the incident post-match on Sky Sports, as quoted by The Mirror, Mourinho suggested the matter was now settled, claiming Sarri had apologised on behalf of his team.

He said: "I'm not annoyed with anything.  

"Sarri said he would solve the problem with his assistant internally and he then came to me and apologised and I said if he really meant it then okay, I accept."

Mourinho also confirmed via the BBC that Ianni had also apologised for his actions.

With late action both on and off the pitch at Stamford Bridge, Twitter went wild with the explosive scenes...





United had turned the tie around following Antonio Rudiger's first half header and a brace from Anthony Martial in the second period looked to have secured the Red Devils all three points before Barkley's late equaliser. 

See here for our full match report.

