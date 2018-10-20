Twitter Reacts as Jose Mourinho Addresses Ugly Touchline Scenes After Late Chelsea Leveller

Jose Mourinho revealed that Maurizio Sarri apologised to him following some unsavoury scenes on the touchline, as Chelsea secured a later equaliser during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Substitute Ross Barkley came off the bench to score a 96th-minute leveller and preserve Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season, although the celebrations of Sarri's backroom staff visibly irked Mourinho, most notably assistant coach Marco Ianni.

The Man Utd boss responded angrily to the apparent provocation, leading to both benches needing to be separated while the game to be briefly halted.

Asked about the incident post-match on Sky Sports, as quoted by The Mirror, Mourinho suggested the matter was now settled, claiming Sarri had apologised on behalf of his team.

He said: "I'm not annoyed with anything.

"Sarri said he would solve the problem with his assistant internally and he then came to me and apologised and I said if he really meant it then okay, I accept."

Mourinho also confirmed via the BBC that Ianni had also apologised for his actions.

Tomorrow's headlines.



"Mourinho loses it and threatens Chelsea bench. FA investigating and Jose faces a 5 match touchline ban which means he'll be sacked in Turin , twice!" Says unnamed United source. — Christian (@monkeyofthefunk) October 20, 2018





What to expect:



OMG: New footage shows Mourinho started tunnel brawl.



WATCH: This new angle reveals reason why Mourinho reacted to the Chelsea physio.



NEW: Fan footage shows Sarri was to blame for tunnel bust-up



BREAKING: Chelsea physio could fight Mayweather in $200m fight — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 20, 2018

Pathetic behaviour by that Chelsea coach & totally disrespectful to a man who won the club so many trophies.

No wonder Mourinho went nuts. pic.twitter.com/8jJSOX8BDk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 20, 2018

Rojo knew Mourinho was going to kick off pic.twitter.com/orGG3B0sj3 — Jake Gallagher (@MatchoftheDave) October 20, 2018

Mourinho fully entitled to go after the Chelsea berk who antagonised the #mufc bench and then scurried off. As he is right to remind Chelsea fans how many titles he won for them when they tell him to 'f**k off'. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 20, 2018

The fact Gary Neville got so triggered he said that the Chelsea staff member should be sacked is laughable. — Matt / Odin ☾ (@Odin_gg) October 20, 2018





No class.....the chelsea way! I am a fan of Sarri though. — Jack Spicer (@JackSpicerHTO) October 20, 2018





Good about time he got some of his own medicine back. its not like he has never ran in front of fans or managers celebrating before what goes around comes around as they say — Robert Gouldsbrough (@Robaldo123) October 20, 2018





Everyone seems to have very short memories and can’t remember when Jose has done worse in the past 🤔 — RucipaN (@jamesvvo) October 20, 2018

United had turned the tie around following Antonio Rudiger's first half header and a brace from Anthony Martial in the second period looked to have secured the Red Devils all three points before Barkley's late equaliser.

