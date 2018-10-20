Wayne Rooney Names the 5 Players Who Led the Dressing Room During His Man Utd Tenure

October 20, 2018

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has revealed the five senior players who led the Old Trafford dressing room during his long tenure with the club.

Rooney, who is the Red Devil's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals, spent 13 trophy-laden seasons with the Manchester club since joining on deadline day in August 2004, winning 15 domestic titles, including five Premier League trophies.

He also achieved European success in the UEFA Champions League in 2008 and the 2017 Europa League, and insisted he was part of senior group of players that supervised the new signings to ensure they didn't get carried away and disrupt the team's values.

As quoted by The Mirror, when asked about players believing they were bigger than the club, on the Men In Blazers TV show (to be broadcast on NBCSN), Rooney said: "That would never be allowed to happen.

"The likes of Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand myself - players who had Man Utd in them and wanted the best for that club - would never allow anyone to mess that up," he added.

The 32-year-old also suggested that the senior players had the authority and gained the trust of the manager to oversee the new signings.


"We controlled the dressing room ourselves. Alex Ferguson didn't really need to control that. The players had the trust of the manager to do that themselves."

