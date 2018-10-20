Wolves 0-2 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Stylish Hornets End Wolves' Unbeaten Run

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Two quick-fire goals in under 60 seconds from Watford ended Wolves' impressive unbeaten run at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

With neither side able to create any clear cut chances in the opening stages, the start to the game was cagey in the most part. However, after 20 minutes Ettiene Capoue fired Watford into a surprise lead from all of 25 yards. Having been teed up by Abdoulaye Doucoure, Capoue rifled in a low drive that left Rui Patricio rooted to the spot.

The Hornets doubled their lead less than a minute later. Sloppy play from Wolves' own kick off saw Watford come forward again, and Doucoure played provider once again as he slipped Roberto Pereyra in. The Argentine lifted an excellent finish over Patricio to double the visitors' advantage. 

Wolves looked shell-shocked for the remainder of the half and headed into half time two goals down.

Despite dominating the majority of the second half, Wolves never looked like grabbing a goal to put the away side under pressure. Watford arguably had the better of the chances on the counter attack, and could've grabbed at least one more goal to make things more comfortable. One shot on target from Wolves simply wasn't good enough.

Here's our breakdown of this one.

WOLVES


Key Talking Point


After such an impressive run of form in the Premier League, Nuno Espirito Santo opted to start the same side for the ninth game in a row.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

But after this showing, it'll be interesting to see whether the Portuguese sticks by that same side when Wolves visit Brighton. 

The front three looked out of sync, and the whole team seemed to lack creativity and energy. 

It was a day to forget for many and could hand the likes of Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker their chance to get into the team.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Patricio (5); Bennett (5), Coady (5), Boly (6); Doherty (5), Neves (5), Moutinho (6), Jonny (5); Costa (6*), Jimenez (6), Jota (5).


Substitutes: Vinagre (6), Cavaleiro (6), Traore (N/A).

STAR MAN - Helder Costa


In a match where everything seemed to go wrong for Wolves, Costa was the stand out - though this can hardly be described as an achievement.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The Portuguese winger had the beating of his man on a few occasions, but just lacked the final ball to get Wolves on the score sheet. His work rate was second to none.

WORST PLAYER - Jonny


Subbed off at half time in what was described as a tactical change, the left wing back seemed off the pace.

Ruben Vinagre offered a lot more going forward when introduced, and also looked more defensively solid.

WATFORD


Key Talking Point


With no Andre Gray or Troy Deeney starting, Watford fans could've been forgiven for thinking where their attacking threat would come from at Molineux.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Hornets didn't appear to miss either of them though, and without Deeney as a target to aim for, seemed to play a more free flowing style of football that Wolves simply couldn't deal with.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Foster (6); Femenia (7), Cathcart (6), Mariappa (6), Masina (7); Doucoure (7), Capoue (7); Deulofeu (6), Hughes (6), Pereyra (9*); Success (6).


Substitutes: Gray (6), Prodl (N/A), Wilmot (N/A). 

STAR MAN - Roberto Pereyra


The former Juventus man showed why, when he's at his best, he's quite easily top six quality. A superb goal was well taken, but more important to his side was his willingness to track back.

If Watford can get him firing consistently they'll be in for a good season.

WORST PLAYER - Ben Foster


Nobody on the Watford side deserves this award, so Foster's selection is simply a reflection of the lack of work the 'keeper needed to do this afternoon.

The rest of the team simply performed too well to warrant being labelled the worst player, so Foster's unspectacular performance takes the award.

Looking Ahead


Wolves will travel to Brighton next weekend on 27 October as they look to get back to winning ways, while Watford will play host to Huddersfield on the same day.

