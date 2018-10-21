Alan Shearer Full of Praise for Tottenham Midfielder's Performance in Spurs' Win Over West Ham

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Former Premier League striker turned pundit Alan Shearer heavily praised Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela after another impressive performance in their 1-0 win over West Ham.

The Argentine scored the only goal of the game in the 44th minute as Tottenham picked up all three points in Saturday’s London derby. A fourth successive win sees Spurs move up to fourth in the Premier League, two points off the top of the table.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Shearer spoke of Lamela's performance on Match of the Day (as per Football.London): “[Lamela was] impressive. Lamela on his first league start of the season was the difference, particularly in the first half.

“He produced some wonderful bits of skill, his first touch was exemplary, bringing people into the game and everything that was good about Tottenham on the ball he seemed to be at the heart of that.”

Lamela joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 for approximately £30m. However, a hip injury in October 2016 saw him ruled out of action for over a year.

He has been outstanding so far this season, with five goals and two assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Shearer added: "He had all of it. He was full of confidence, full of belief, did his bit defensively as well, when Tottenham lost the ball, he didn't give up, got it back and Tottenham are then on the break again.”

Tottenham return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they face PSV, before welcoming league leaders Manchester City to Wembley on 29 October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)