Atlético Madrid Ace Thomas Partey Outlines Desire to Remain at Club Amid Arsenal & Napoli Rumours

Atlético Madrid ace Thomas Partey has reiterated his desire to stay with his club until the end of his contract in 2023, despite rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal or Napoli.

Partey has by and large had to settle for substitution cameos so far this season, with Saúl and Rodri proving to be Atléti manager Diego Simeone's preferred midfield duo. The Ghanaian came through the youth academy ranks at the club, but has struggled to maintain a regular starting spot this season after breaking his way into the side during the last campaign.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Ghana Crusader, the 25-year-old claimed that he's eager to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, despite rumours claiming he's eager to leave for more first team football. Partey said: "I am still under contract at Atletico Madrid and I am only concentrating on my football here. I don’t pay attention to what the media says about my future.





"I love what I do on the field of play, and as a footballer, you don’t have to make media stories have an effect on you. I’m actually concentrating on my career and how to keep improving as a professional. I have a contract with Atletico Madrid (and I respect that)."

