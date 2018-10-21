Barcelona Reportedly Planning to Scout Tottenham's Eric Dier Ahead of a Potential Summer Bid

Barcelona are said to be monitoring the form of Tottenham's Eric Dier ahead of a potential bid at the end of the season.

Dier has been a part of the Tottenham first team setup since joining the club from Sporting CP back in 2014 and has cemented himself as a reliable option in the centre of the park for Maurcio Pochettino's men.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, it is safe to say that he isn't the first name you would necessarily think of if you heard that Barcelona were in the market for a new midfielder.

Regardless of that fact, Teamtalk have published a report which suggests the Catalan giants are now going to be monitoring the 24-year-old's performances for the rest of the season with a view to sending Tottenham an offer next summer.

Dier reportedly caught the eye during England's 3-2 win over Spain in Seville last Monday - a performance which interestingly led to former England manager Sam Allardyce likening Dier to Barcelona star Sergio Busquets.

If Barca were to make an unlikely move for Dier, he would be brought in to provide cover in midfield and at the back, just as he does for his current employers Tottenham.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Maurcio Pochettino has plenty of world class options at his disposal, plenty of whom have been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in recent years.

If Spurs are unable to deliver any silverware this season, it is hard to see how the north London outfit are going to be able to hang on to their big names much longer. However, the prospect of Eric Dier joining up with Messi and co. seems to be a little far fetched at this moment in time.