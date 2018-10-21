Bayern Munich Manager Niko Kovač Praises Team Effort After 'Deserved' Victory Against Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has hailed his side's performance after they brought an end to a four-game winless run in all competitions, following a 3-1 victory away to Wolfsburg.

The Bavarians came into the game on the back of two successive Bundesliga defeats, which mounted the pressure on the under-fire Croat, but a goal in each half from Robert Lewandowski and a composed finish from James Rodríguez ensured Bayern got back to their winning ways.

Kovač insisted that the team were under pressure, but remained focused throughout the match and were thoroughly deserving of the three points.

As quoted from Bayern's website, the Croat said: "All credit to the team. We were under a lot of pressure. We wanted everybody to focus, work hard and stand up for the club for 90 minutes. The team did it outstandingly well. The victory is completely deserved, even by this scoreline."

Lewandowski, who opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, doubled Bayern's lead three minutes into the restart following an error from the hosts. According to his manager, his fine display was no surprise, considering he scored five goals against Wolfsburg in the space of nine minutes back in 2015.





"Lewy was ice cold in front of goal today. I'm not surprised because we saw this again and again in the past years."

The Bundesliga title-holders didn't have it all their own way, however. Die Roten were reduced to ten men in the 57th minute, when Arjen Robben, who was booked for diving in the first-half, received a second yellow card for a foul on Elvis Rexhbeça.





"I have no blame for Arjen," said the Croatian manager. "The first yellow should not have been given."

Wolfsburg briefly reduced the deficit through Wout Weghorst shortly after the Dutchman's dismissal, but Rodríguez added a third nine minutes later to seal the deal.





Bayern, who travel to the Greek capital to face AEK Athens in the Champions League in midweek, will be without the suspended Robben for their next league match against Mainz. They may also have another absentee in David Alaba, who was substituted at half-time over fears over a thigh strain. Although, Kovač suggested it was done as a precautionary measure.

"David felt a slight pain on his thigh.. the substitution was a precaution," he concluded.