Brighton Striker Glenn Murray 'Feeling Much Better' After Being Stretchered Off Against Newcastle

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has thanked the staff at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary after his horror clash of heads at St James’ Park yesterday.

Murray was carried off and taken to hospital for a precautionary scan after the nasty clash with Federico Fernandez during yesterday’s game against Newcastle United.

The match was stopped for eight minutes before Murray was taken off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

Thanks for all the well wishes and big thanks to @OfficialBHAFC medical team and everyone at @NUFC & @NewcastleHosps #RVI Feeling much better this morning after yesterday’s events 🤕🤒 — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) October 21, 2018

The striker has now been discharged from hospital. A club spokesman quoted by Reuters said: “He [Murray] was out cold and we were worried he might have swallowed his tongue but he came round very quickly.”

Murray was replaced by Jurgen Locadia to applause from both sets of supporters after 16 minutes, on an afternoon when Albion won 1-0 at St James’s Park thanks to Beram Kayal’s first Premier League goal.

Murray has been in fine form this season with five goals in nine league games. The experienced poacher is one goal away from his 100th goal for Brighton and will be keen to get back to match action as soon as possible.

Players are allowed to return six days after head injuries if treatment and scans prove satisfactory, which would make the 35-year-old eligible to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday as he chases that 100-goal milestone.

Chris Hughton will be hoping Murray can play against Wolves to help his side extend their winning run to three games. The Seagulls are in good form, winning their last two games and keeping two clean sheets.