Carlo Ancelotti Claims Managing Napoli is 'Paradise' & Says He's Over Istanbul Loss to Liverpool

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he's revelling in 'paradise' at the Stadio San Paolo, and has claimed that he's no longer haunted by Liverpool's famous Champions League Final win over his AC Milan side in 2005.

Ancelotti joined Napoli at the end of last season, following Maurizio Sarri's move to Chelsea. Napoli have got off to an impressive start, and his side are currently second in Serie A behind Juventus. I Ciucciarelli are also top of their Champions League group, having beaten Liverpool at Anfield earlier in the month.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Chelsea man claimed he's enjoying his current spell in Serie A, and told Gazzetta: "There are demons in football and in life, but here in Naples no. In Naples it is a matter of God, this city is a paradise. Those who manage it (stress) well transform it into energy. I'm fine now, I like what I do, the day I feel that stress does not become manageable I'll leave."





Discussing his AC Milan side's Champions League final against the Reds in 2005, which Liverpool won on penalties despite being 3-0 down at half-time, Ancelotti said: "The final lost in Istanbul against Liverpool I do not consider it a demon. It's the episode of a journey with positive and negative things.





"But if I have to choose, the Champions League nights of 2007 and 2003 (years when the side won the competition) remain on me and I tried to stay in 2005. In football it is often said that we do not have to celebrate the victories but to think about the next game, instead you have to celebrate and remember the victories".

Meanwhile, Ancelotti's side stormed to a comprehensive win 3-0 win over Udinese on Saturday, moving to within four points of leaders Juventus. A stunning, curling effort from Fabian Ruiz gave Napoli an early lead, before late goals from Dries Mertens and Marko Rog sealed the important win.