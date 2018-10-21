Carlo Ancelotti Hails Napoli's 'Maturity' Following 3-0 Victory Over Udinese on Saturday

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed his side's maturity after battling to a 3-0 victory over Udinese on Saturday evening.

Partenopei Gli Azzurri certainly weren't at their best, with Udinese controlling large portions of the game, but goals from Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Marko Rog secured all three points. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ancelotti was quick to appreciate the fact that the scoreline didn't accurately reflect how hard Napoli had to work to earn the win.

“It’s another show of our maturity. We had finished on a high before the break for international duty and wanted to start this run on the same level,” the Coach told DAZN, as per Football Italia.


“It was a hard-fought game, in some ways a struggle, but an important victory and we got a good response from everyone.

“The clean sheet shows we are starting to rediscover our solidity in defence and the work of the forwards is important too. The collective defensive movement was very good today.


“We have players who can do damage between the lines and versatile forwards who can change position, so this allows us to put in vertical passes and attack quickly.”

Napoli will now be looking ahead to a crucial Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, knowing that a win would seriously boost their aspirations of reaching the next round. Ancelotti went on to discuss the importance of the fixture.

“It’s bound to be a fascinating game and we are honoured to be taking part in it. I’d say this match is almost decisive for who goes through to the next round. We’re in the balance and we’ve got to stay on our toes.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)