Carlo Ancelotti Hails Napoli's 'Maturity' Following 3-0 Victory Over Udinese on Saturday

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed his side's maturity after battling to a 3-0 victory over Udinese on Saturday evening.

Partenopei Gli Azzurri certainly weren't at their best, with Udinese controlling large portions of the game, but goals from Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Marko Rog secured all three points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ancelotti was quick to appreciate the fact that the scoreline didn't accurately reflect how hard Napoli had to work to earn the win.

"It's another show of our maturity. We had finished on a high before the break for international duty and wanted to start this run on the same level," the Coach told DAZN, as per Football Italia.





“It was a hard-fought game, in some ways a struggle, but an important victory and we got a good response from everyone.

"The clean sheet shows we are starting to rediscover our solidity in defence and the work of the forwards is important too. The collective defensive movement was very good today.





“We have players who can do damage between the lines and versatile forwards who can change position, so this allows us to put in vertical passes and attack quickly.”

Napoli will now be looking ahead to a crucial Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, knowing that a win would seriously boost their aspirations of reaching the next round. Ancelotti went on to discuss the importance of the fixture.

Napoli make some headway in Serie A with a 3-0 win at Udinese.



Can they repeat the feat in Paris?#UCL pic.twitter.com/oE6IwOehkk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2018

“It’s bound to be a fascinating game and we are honoured to be taking part in it. I’d say this match is almost decisive for who goes through to the next round. We’re in the balance and we’ve got to stay on our toes.”