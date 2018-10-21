Celtic Set to Make Hefty Demand to Leicester and Newcastle For Brendan Rodgers

Celtic have placed a £9m price tag on their manager Brendan Rodgers in order to ward off interest from the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle.

Rodgers has been in charge of the Bhoys since 2016 and has since guided them to two league titles, two Scottish cups and two Scottish league cups. The Northern Irish coach has the been the subject of plenty of interest from various clubs recently, with his time in Glasgow looking increasingly likely to come to an end.

According to a report from the Sun, Celtic would only be willing to part ways with Rodgers if they can land £9m in compensation fees from whichever club he potentially joins.





Both Leicester and Newcastle are said to be interested in snapping Rodgers up if a vacancy arises at either club, but this latest news may be enough to scare off the Foxes and the Magpies.

The Sun claim that both clubs would be looking to negotiate the fee with Celtic should they wish to hire Rodgers, but Celtic are notoriously fickle when it comes to agreeing financial deals.

Leicester currently have Claude Puel at the helm and, despite a decent start to the season, the French manager's time at the King Power Stadium has been spent trying to win over supporters who are still unconvinced by his conservative brand of football.

As for Newcastle, it seems difficult to predict that Rafa Benitez will still be in charge by the end of the season, especially as his contract expires next summer.

However, given the fact that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has been unwilling to splash the cash in the past, it seems unlikely that he would be willing to pay such a fee to bring in a new manager.