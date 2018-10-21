Dortmund Manager Lucien Favre Lauds Young Wingers After Four-Goal Rout Against Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre was full of praise for Jadon Sancho and Jacob Bruun Larsen, following the club's 4-0 win over a relegation-threatened VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Teenager Sancho opened the scoring minutes into the game before a second and third goal found the back of the net just 20 minutes later, with Marco Reus and Paco Alcácer this time the beneficiaries of the poor Stuttgart defence.

Top performance from the boys today 🔥! Happy to contribute with a goal ⚽️ #JS7 @BVB pic.twitter.com/wMr2pkGwKH — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) October 20, 2018

Maxi Philipp came off the bench to round off the goalscoring at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, notching his first of the new Bundesliga season.

After the match, Favre analysed his team's weaker second half display, as well as the performance of some of his youngest players.

"We started very well. The second half was good, but not that good," Favre said, quoted by the club's official website. "Why was that the case? Because the opposition was playing very well then in both a 3-5-2 and 3-4-3. It caused us problems, although we were prepared for this change in systems.

"If they'd scored a goal – and there were opportunities to do so - I don't know what would've happened next. But then we controlled the game fairly well again and added a fourth goal.

"We want to dominate the match if it's possible and we have young players on the flanks. They're strong in one-on-one situations, they have big ambitions and they can link the play very well. But we need to continue to work hard."

Dortmund's goal difference tho 👀 pic.twitter.com/P5AoFThXEj — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 20, 2018

Borussia Dortmund will now turn their attention back to the Champions League group stages where they will take on Atlético Madrid before clashing with Hertha BSC next weekend.