Ex-Arsenal Billionaire Shareholder Alisher Usmanov Wanted by Everton to Fuel Further Spending

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Bill Kenwright wants to unite billionaires Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov in order to bolster the clubs' future spending power.

Chairman Kenwright, who brought Moshiri on board, is supposedly prepared to take a back seat after the Iranian increased his shareholding from 49.9% to 68.6% with the promise of it becoming 77.2% by the end of next July.

A partnership of Moshiri and Usmanov could have the potential to recapture the glory days of the 80s, where the club won the FA Cup, two league titles, and the Cup Winners' Cup in the space of three years. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Earlier this month, Usmanov fuelled rumours of investment in the Merseyside club.

Speaking to Russia 1, (via the Mirror) he said: "Everton is still far from where it should be. We will also help him... This is my friend's club."

More significantly for Everton’s future are the reports that Moshiri knows Usmanov is eager to switch his allegiance from Arsenal to another football club.

The Russian sold his 30% share in Arsenal to owner Stan Kroenke for £525million back in August. Moshiri and Usmanov are already friends and business partners.  

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Uzbekistan-born oligarch actually has a financial relationship with Everton already, one of his companies, USM, sponsors the club’s Finch Farm training ground on a five-year deal worth around £75million.

The 65-year-old would endow the Merseyside club with the financial clout to rival the spending of Manchester City and Manchester United, meaning a few more big-money Richarlison-style signings could take place.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Marco Silva's reign at Everton got off to a slow start this season, but victories over Fulham and Leicester have raised hope at Goodison Park.

Everton face Crystal Palace on Sunday as they eye a third win on the spin in the Premier League.

