Gary Lineker Praises Mohamed Salah's Terrific Performance Against Huddersfield

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has given Liverpool star Mohamed Salah huge praise after his goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield

Salah has received criticism since the start of the campaign for not reaching the heights of last season, where he scored 31 times in the Premier League. The Egyptian star silenced his critics with a fine display against Huddersfield, which was capped off with a lovely goal to set the final score.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Lineker has quickly defended Salah on his personal Twitter account, remarking “Salah scores. He’s a proper player not a flash in the pan.

“All goal-scorers, however good they are, go through spells where it doesn’t happen for them,” he finished off with, perhaps alluding to periods in his own career where he struggled for form.

Salah was a huge player for Jürgen Klopp’s side last term as he inspired Liverpool to a first Champions League final since they last won the competition in 2005. 'The Egyptian King' was unable to deliver them Champions League glory, limping off with a shoulder injury which nearly ruled him out of Egypt’s World cup campaign.

Egypt underperformed in Russia over the summer, with the World Cup perhaps coming too soon for Salah after his Champions League final injury.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The winger, despite not scoring as regularly as last season, has still notched four goals this term as Liverpool look to be Manchester City’s main competitors for the Premier League crown.

Salah will have another opportunity to silence his doubters when Red Star Belgrade come to Anfield for their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

