Javi Gracia Praises His Side's 'Complete Game' After 2-0 Victory Over Wolves

Watford manager Javi Gracia has expressed his pleasure at his side's performance away against Wolves, singling out his team's defence for their effort.

Despite being heavy underdogs for the clash, two quick fire goals from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra early in the first half were enough to seal an important three points for the Hornets and propel them to the fringes of the top six.

GOAL Wolves 0-2 Watford (21 mins)



Another! Roberto Pereyra flicks in impressively with the outside of his boot into the top corner#WOLWAT — Premier League (@premierleague) October 20, 2018

Speaking in the post-match press conference as quoted by football.london, Gracia stated he was pleased for the fans but admitted the game hadn't been straightforward.

“Today I’m very pleased for my players and the supporters. After the last defeat we had two tough weeks preparing for this game and today we have got a good reward. It's not easy. They didn’t concede many chances, they're always a compact team and are well-organised and today has been a very good game.

Gracia was keen to highlight his side's defensive efforts to keep Wolves at bay for the full 90 minutes.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Defensively it was good work because all of the players did it really well and to get another clean sheet, for us, is important. Not only to score two goals but to keep a clean sheet is important."

"In my opinion, it was a complete game."

Before wrapping up, Gracia cleared up why his talisman forward Troy Deeney hadn't been included in the match day squad.

| Wolves 0-2 Watford |



Brilliant day at the office for Watford today. 2 goals in 58 seconds from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra sealed a very good win for us.



Hopefully I’ll have a report it soon.#WOLWAT pic.twitter.com/xnTVluKJlk — The Hornet Review (@HornetReview) October 20, 2018

"He has a hamstring strain but I think he'll be ready for the next game, I think so," he added.

Watford now have a home fixture with Huddersfield to negotiate, and the Hornets will be looking for another three points and a positive performance to get back on track.