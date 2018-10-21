Jose Mourinho Claims 2-2 Draw Is 'Awful' for Man Utd But 'Phenomenal' for Chelsea

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Jose Mourinho claims Manchester United's dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea was a 'phenomenal' result for the Blues but 'awful' for his side. 

United were on the cusp of a second straight league victory after an Anthony Martial brace cancelled out Antonio Rüdiger's opener, before Ross Barkley found the back of the net in the last minute of the clash at Stamford Bridge. 

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Despite being forced to share the spoils, Mourinho was clear in identifying who he thought was the best team on the day. 


"The best team on the pitch, and if you say before the match one point at Stamford Bridge is always a good result because it's always difficult for teams to win here but after the game the way the game was is an awful result for us and a phenomenal result for them," Mourinho told Sky Sports

"It's different because against Newcastle first half we were not there, in this match we were there. We had lots of the ball in the last third, we were not aggressive enough with the ball to attack the spaces, but we were there.

"We controlled their triggers, Hazard and Jorginho were well controlled, I've never seen Jorginho play so little like today. We concede a goal in a set piece, but we were in the game."

Chelsea's dramatic late equaliser arrived in the final minute of stoppage time, and the Manchester United boss was sceptical of the referee's decision of handing out six minutes of additional time.

"I hope every referee does the same as Mike Dean, to give six minutes. Normally when I'm losing, I never have five or six or seven.

"There were some changes, which every team does, three for them and three for us, we wanted to do two at the same time but because Rashford was injured we couldn't do it.

"I never saw what the majority of the goalkeepers do in the Premier League, which is go to the limit of earning a yellow card."

The case for the first goal, however, saw Mourinho refuse to lay the blame on Paul Pogba after he allowed Rudiger to run off him, but he says all his players know what their jobs are from set pieces - even with their 'eyes closed'.

"What I can tell you is we defend mixed, we have some in the zone, some on opponents, every player knows with closed eyes which player is his player, and which space is his space," he added.

