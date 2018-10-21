Jurgen Klopp Explains Why He Apologised to David Wagner After Liverpool's 1-0 Win Over Huddersfield

Following Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he was impressed with the Terriers' determination, admitting his wasteful Liverpool side were fortunate to win.

A first-half strike from Mohamed Salah secured all three points for Klopp, who was forced to field somewhat of an unfamiliar lineup. Sadio Mane and Naby Keita both missed the match through injury, whilst Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum were both rested. It was a disappointing performance from Liverpool, who were lucky to not be punished for their sloppy play.

9️⃣ Games

7️⃣ Wins

2️⃣ Draws

1️⃣6️⃣ Goals Scored

6️⃣ Clean Sheets

2️⃣3️⃣ Points



Speaking on BT Sport's coverage of the match, Klopp revealed his frustrations towards the performances of his players, admitting he apologised to Huddersfield manager and close friend David Wagner at the final whistle. He is quoted by The Daily Mirror as saying: "It is not a day for a funny interview.

"It was a not so good game for us, even though we won it 1-0. For me it looked like we could have scored in five, six, seven situations, an easy goal with one better pass. One better pass. Especially after the 80th minute.

"Huddersfield did really well and we had to fight, and so I'm proud of that. But I said after the game, when we shake hands, 'sorry' because it was a bit fortunate for us."

He then admitted that he struggled to prepare his side for the match with Huddersfield, adding: "The last game we played before the game was Man City, and it's easy for us to explain all the strengths of Man City.

"But it's more difficult to explain the strengths of Huddersfield which they obviously have.





"I expect from us to do better. Result-wise not, but performance-wise yes. And we will do, I'm pretty sure."

The result keeps Liverpool in second place in the Premier League, level on points with current leaders Manchester City. Klopp will be hoping to see a huge improvement from his players when they take on Red Star on Wednesday in an important Champions League clash.