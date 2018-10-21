Liverpool Fans Lambast Midfielder's Performance on Twitter as Reds Edge out Huddersfield in 1-0 Win

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to lay into midfielder Adam Lallana following his performance during their side's 1-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town.

The Reds edged out the Terriers in a fiercely fought match on Saturday evening, with another fine rearguard performance seeing Jürgen Klopp's side remain level on points with leaders Manchester City. However, Lallana's performance was met with criticism from a number of Reds fans, who let rip at the England international on social media:

Lallana telling Klopp to take him off. Best thing he’s done all game — Sabah (@Sabah07) October 20, 2018

Lallana has been poor. He is rusty yes but Sturridge was too but you put him in he performs. Too many cryuff turns no end product. — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) October 20, 2018

There’s no doubt that Adam Lallana is an incredible presser, but he’s been terrible so far. He’s well off the pace which is to be expected but he really hasn’t impressed. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) October 20, 2018

Lallana that’s what happens when you don’t play regular football. Out of sync #LFC — J (@442reds) October 20, 2018

Lallana has all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on - @ lallana now take your money and get out of the team. — AnfieldNotion (@AnfieldNotion) October 20, 2018

While the majority of fans pontificating on the England international's performance were highly critical, some sprang to the player's defence, claiming they were impressed with his efforts during the match:

Yeah exactly but I liked Lallana yesterday I think he can offer that creative role we’ve been missing in midfield lately — 🙃 (@RedWing_7) October 21, 2018

The Adam Lallana I saw briefly yesterday is good. More depth squad. He will get better when he’s fully fit — Peter Adépọ̀jù (@peraisakop) October 21, 2018

Reds boss Jürgen Klopp is clearly a keen admirer of Lallana's talents, who was widely viewed as one of England's best midfielders before succumbing to a series of injury problems last year. The former Southampton man's hamstring concerns have seen him struggle to regain full fitness, and is only now breaking back into the Liverpool side after a long spell on the sidelines.

Following a summer of big spending, Klopp is clearly intent on building a squad comprised of Europe's top talents, and Lallana will have to prove himself if he is to remain in contention for regular first team football. The 30-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career, but will be confident that he is still more than capable of cutting the mustard at the highest level.

In other news, Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer claimed that Joe Gomez was his side's star performing during the win over Huddersfield. The Newcastle United legend praised the youngster's versatility, as he made the switch from centre back to a wide position and put in a showing of the highest quality to help the defence keep a clean sheet.