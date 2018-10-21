'A Major Loss': Ernesto Valverde Admits Messi's Injury Is a Huge Blow to Barcelona

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Ernesto Valverde has admitted that Lionel Messi's injury during Barcelona's 4-2 win over Sevilla at the Nou Camp comes as a huge blow to his team.

Heading into the game, Barcelona hadn't won any of their last four La Liga matches, however they certainly didn't look like a team struggling for form early on as Philippe Coutinho put the hosts 1-0 up in superb fashion with Lionel Messi doubling Barca's lead after just 12 minutes. 

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

There was then a moment of concern for the Catalans when Messi landed awkwardly on his arm and despite attempting to continue, he was substituted just 26 minutes into the game with his arm heavily wrapped. The injury looked to dampen the mood around the stadium, however Barca got their third courtesy of a Luis Suarez penalty.

Sevilla pegged a goal back before Ivan Rakitic made sure of the point with a well-taken volley which found the bottom corner. Sevilla substitute Luis Muriel grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time, however that was all it was as Barcelona ran out comfortable 4-2 winners.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Barcelona's official website after the game, Valverde insisted he was pleased that his side regained the top spot in La Liga whilst also heaping the praise on star striker Suarez after his very impressive performance. He said: “It’s very important for us to have regained top spot in the league. This time it was us who got an early goal.

"He (Suarez) is the same as ever, fighting hard, creating chances and a constant headache for opponents. He got involved tonight, scored a goal, and we’re happy with him.”

It was a crucial win for Barca, however the key talking point of the game was the injury to Messi with reports confirming he will miss up to three weeks with a fractured arm, meaning he will not be part of Barca's two big upcoming clashes against Inter in the Champions League and Real Madrid in El Classico.


Valverde admitted that whilst Messi's injury comes as a big blow to his side, he believes they have enough strength in depth to cover during the Argentine's absence. He added: "Of course he's a major loss. 

"We know what he does for us and what our opponents think just by seeing him on the pitch. We have the players to cover for him, but we have some very tough games coming up.”


Fans will be wishing Messi a speedy recovery, whilst the rest of the Barcelona team will be fully focused on carrying their winning momentum forward into the next two crucial games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)