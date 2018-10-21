Report: Man City Joins Race to Sign Nathan Ake

Manchester City are said to have joined the growing list of potential suitors for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Ake has been in impressive form so far this season, kicking on from his stellar 2017/18 campaign with the Cherries. The 23-year-old has attracted attention from the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, both of whom are looking to bolster their defensive ranks in the January transfer window.

Now, the Mirror are reporting that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are looking to join in the hunt because their manager, Pep Guardiola, is a huge admirer of the young defender.

Guardiola reportedly wanted to bring Ake into the City setup during the summer transfer window but eventually decided against a move. Instead he has closely monitored the Dutch international's situation and is now looking to snap him up ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Ake's versatility at the back, coupled with the fact that he still has plenty of room to develop, make him one of the most tempting prospects in the league and it is guaranteed that Bournemouth won't want to let go of one of their prize assets without a fight.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has already had his say on Tottenham's interest in Ake saying, as per the Mirror: “It’s inevitable when the team is doing well people will naturally highlight our players as potential players who can go on and play at a higher level, a bigger club.

“That’s a compliment to Nathan and how he has played since he signed for us permanently." He added. “He has been a model of consistency.

"He picked up all the player awards at the end of last season and he has carried that form into this, so I have been really pleased with him.”