Marco Silva Says Jordan Pickford's 'Profile' Gave Him the Edge in Everton's Win Over Crystal Palace

October 21, 2018

Everton coach Marco Silva reckons Jordan Pickford's reputation did a lot to psych Luka Milivojevic out as he stepped up to take a penalty against the English keeper on Sunday.

Pickford made an incredible save off of Milivojevic's spot-kick in the second half to keep the scores level at 0-0. And the Merseyside Blues would leave it late as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scored in the 87th and 89th minutes respectively to hand the Toffees a 2-0 home win over the Eagles.

The penalty save was Pickford's sixth in just over a year. And Silva seems to believe that the record, coupled with the player's heroics in the World Cup, particularly against Colombia, is daunting for opponents.

“Jordan has this quality, he has this profile now - he is solid in that moment, and as well he can keep calm to take the right decision,” the Toffees boss said after the win, via the Mirror.

“It was an important moment in the match, it changed the game. But I think if we analyse we deserved to win the match.

“Pickford was very good, it was a good penalty save, and he also made two outstanding saves in the first half," Palace boss Roy Hodgson added.

“We could have had a lead at halftime but for those two incredible saves...and penalties I'm afraid do get missed, keepers these days make saves.

“It's always a blow, but you do expect some to get saved, because of the quality of the keepers - they are doing even better. Goals change games, and of course, if that goes in then it could have been very different.”

