Martin Keown Heaps Praise on England Star Ben Chilwell's Performance Against Spain

Martin Keown insists that Ben Chilwell should retain his spot as England’s left back after an impressive display in England’s 3-2 victory over Spain.

Goal scoring heroics from Raheem Sterling took many of the plaudits from England’s victory in Seville, but Chilwell’s assured performance at left back flew under the radar. Martin Keown however is well aware of how important Chillwell was to England’s victory and praised the Leicester City left back in his Daily Mail column on Thursday.

When asked about whether Chillwell should retain his spot as England’s left back Keown responded: "Ben Chilwell showed real maturity for England at left back. He looked like a player who had 25 caps under his belt.

"I saw everything I needed to see from a left back. There was no fear in his play. Spain tried to take him on early on but he has plenty of pace and excelled in one v ones.

"He gets forward and steps on to the ball well. There is no doubt in his play, no hesitancy. That’s what impressed me most.

"In terms of who should start at left back long-term, possession is nine-tenths of the law. If Chilwell continues to be reliable, dependable and available then he should keep the shirt."

At club level, Chilwell has been a regular for Claude Puel’s side this term, replacing Christian Fuchs as Leicester’s first choice left back. He has played every minute so far this season and his regular club football could be a key factor as to whether he becomes England’s main left back for Euro 2020.