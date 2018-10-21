Martin Keown Heaps Praise on England Star Ben Chilwell's Performance Against Spain

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Martin Keown insists that Ben Chilwell should retain his spot as England’s left back after an impressive display in England’s 3-2 victory over Spain.

Goal scoring heroics from Raheem Sterling took many of the plaudits from England’s victory in Seville, but Chilwell’s assured performance at left back flew under the radar. Martin Keown however is well aware of how important Chillwell was to England’s victory and praised the Leicester City left back in his Daily Mail column on Thursday.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

When asked about whether Chillwell should retain his spot as England’s left back Keown responded: "Ben Chilwell showed real maturity for England at left back. He looked like a player who had 25 caps under his belt.

"I saw everything I needed to see from a left back. There was no fear in his play. Spain tried to take him on early on but he has plenty of pace and excelled in one v ones.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"He gets forward and steps on to the ball well. There is no doubt in his play, no hesitancy. That’s what impressed me most.

"In terms of who should start at left back long-term, possession is nine-tenths of the law. If Chilwell continues to be reliable, dependable and available then he should keep the shirt."

At club level, Chilwell has been a regular for Claude Puel’s side this term, replacing Christian Fuchs as Leicester’s first choice left back. He has played every minute so far this season and his regular club football could be a key factor as to whether he becomes England’s main left back for Euro 2020.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)