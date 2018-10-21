Nuno Espirito Santo Admits His Side 'Didn't Perform' as They Succumbed to a Superior Watford

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has conceded that his side simply weren't up to scratch after they lost 2-0 at home to Watford.

In a game where clear-cut chances were few and far between for both sides, Watford took the lead after 20 minutes thanks to an Etienne Capoue piledriver from 25 yards out. The away side took advantage of some sloppy play less than a minute later, and Roberto Pereyra finished smartly to put the game beyond the home side.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the Express and Star, Nuno admitted that his side didn't deserve to take any points from the match.

"Definitely yes of course (it was a frustrating afternoon) because we didn't play good, we didn't play well, we didn't perform. So when you don't perform you don't get the result and today was a disappointing day of course."

The Portuguese boss also emphasised where Wolves went wrong in the aftermath of Watford's first goal, and what effect the second had.

"When you concede, you must control the situation knowing that OK, you get a goal, but there is a lot of game to do. And you cannot in the immediate action afterwards make another mistake that unbalances and creates the second goal of Watford.

"Then everything becomes more difficult so basically it was a very bad first half, very bad. In the second half I think we showed some character."

Nuno's Wolves now face a trip to Brighton, where they face a formidable Seagulls side at the Amex.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)