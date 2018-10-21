Paul Merson Offers Confident Prediction for Arsenal's Premier League Clash With Leicester

Pundit Paul Merson has revealed that he is confident that Arsenal will enjoy a comfortable victory against Leicester City when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Monday night.

Unai Emery's side have won nine consecutive matches in all competitions, carrying them up to fifth place in the league after their shaky start to life under Unai Emery. By contrast, Leicester have lost four of their opening eight league matches, including a 2-1 loss in their last fixture against Everton.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Giving his predictions to Sky Sports, Merson claimed Arsenal will pick up a 3-1 victory when they face Leicester on Monday. He said: "Nine wins in a row is some going at any standard of football. The confidence must be really high at Arsenal.





"There have been games they shouldn't of won to be honest but they rode their luck and come through the other side.









"The thing is Arsenal, with the forward line they have, will always score goals. I watched Leicester against Everton and I just can't see how Arsenal won't score goals. Everton caused them so many problems at the back.

"Arsenal will let in goals, there's no getting away from that, but you'd expect them to get a few on Monday. If they get three against Leicester that will be enough."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

After two lacklustre displays against Manchester City and Chelsea in Emery's first two matches in charge of the club, Arsenal look to have adapted to their new manager's style of play as they have enjoyed six successive victories in the Premier League.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seem to have formed an impressive relationship in attack, with Arsenal's goal tally amongst the best in the Premier League. They have netted an impressive 19 goals already this season, behind only Manchester City and Chelsea.