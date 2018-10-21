Paul Merson Offers Confident Prediction for Arsenal's Premier League Clash With Leicester

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Pundit Paul Merson has revealed that he is confident that Arsenal will enjoy a comfortable victory against Leicester City when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Monday night.

Unai Emery's side have won nine consecutive matches in all competitions, carrying them up to fifth place in the league after their shaky start to life under Unai Emery. By contrast, Leicester have lost four of their opening eight league matches, including a 2-1 loss in their last fixture against Everton.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Giving his predictions to Sky Sports, Merson claimed Arsenal will pick up a 3-1 victory when they face Leicester on Monday. He said: "Nine wins in a row is some going at any standard of football. The confidence must be really high at Arsenal. 


"There have been games they shouldn't of won to be honest but they rode their luck and come through the other side.



"The thing is Arsenal, with the forward line they have, will always score goals. I watched Leicester against Everton and I just can't see how Arsenal won't score goals. Everton caused them so many problems at the back.

"Arsenal will let in goals, there's no getting away from that, but you'd expect them to get a few on Monday. If they get three against Leicester that will be enough."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

After two lacklustre displays against Manchester City and Chelsea in Emery's first two matches in charge of the club, Arsenal look to have adapted to their new manager's style of play as they have enjoyed six successive victories in the Premier League.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seem to have formed an impressive relationship in attack, with Arsenal's goal tally amongst the best in the Premier League. They have netted an impressive 19 goals already this season, behind only Manchester City and Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)