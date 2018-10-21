Pep Guardiola Heaps the Praise on Mahrez and Fernandinho After Resounding 5-0 Win Over Burnley

Pep Guardiola happily praised the performances of both Riyad Mahrez and Fernandinho, after each man scored in City's impressive 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.

With Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane also scoring, and Kevin De Bruyne making his return to action after two months out injured, City enjoyed an entirely positive afternoon - but it was Mahrez and Fernandinho who received the most praise from their manager.

Mahrez curled in a stunning goal for City, and with his man-of-the match performance he has quickly helped redeem himself after that dreadful penalty miss against Liverpool not so long ago. Guardiola seemed more than happy to credit the Algerian for his performance.

Speaking after the game, the City manager said: “In Anfield, he played so good… that’s why he played today.

“He played with personality. Only the takers can miss a penalty. He scored a great goal, but the assists he created, how aggressive he was, was so good.

“Riyad made a good performance. We knew he was a talented player. He’s a guy who likes to play with the ball. He goes to the byline, can score with left or right. He’s a good signing for us.”

Guardiola was just as full of praise for Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho - who dominated the game in his usual defensive role and also scored a thunderous goal for his team. The City manager added: “Fernandinho in the period we are together, he is so important for us. No doubt about that.

"Today he was clever, his body shape, every time he received the ball he was ready for it. He was incredible – extraordinary."

Pep even went onto say: "Today was one of the best performances this season. He is a key player for us.”

It was City’s most emphatic result of the season and the victory keeps the club first in the league on level points with Liverpool. Guardiola highlighted his team's home form as a key reason for why the points have been flying in so far this season.





The Spaniard remarked: “Our level at home especially is so high, we’ve won every game at home and played well.”

Next up Man City play Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League before returning to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur.