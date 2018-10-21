Phil Thompson Hits Out at Felipe Anderson After 'Really Poor' Display Against Spurs

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson is said to have angered fans with his display against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Hammers lost 1-0 at their Olympic Stadium through Erik Lamela's 44th-minute goal and sit in 14th place in the Premier League table with just seven points from their nine matches played.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson was left very unimpressed by Anderson's showing on Saturday and slammed the player on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday following the day's proceedings.

“You know who disappointed me? Anderson,” Thompson said on the show (H/T Forever West Ham). “Thought he was really poor, his set-plays he couldn’t get it more than three foot off the ground and the fans got so angry towards him and the game just drifted away.

“I don’t think he can handle that sort of atmosphere but certainly in the second half, there was nothing wrong with their (West Ham’s) commitment.”

Anderson is still quite new at West Ham, having only joined the club over the summer for a club-record £36m fee in July. His energetic displays immediately endeared him to the Irons support, but his performance this weekend was well below standard.

The 25-year-old showed very little enthusiasm in attack and Arnautovic was mostly left to work against Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld on his own. Additionally, it was his weak attempt to stop Moussa Sissoko's run into the box that left the Frenchman with the opportunity to set Lamela up for the Spurs' goal.

Fans will hope to see an improvement from their new favourite in the weeks to come but the Hammers could have done a lot better had he shown up for Saturday's game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)