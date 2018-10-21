Phil Thompson Hits Out at Felipe Anderson After 'Really Poor' Display Against Spurs

West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson is said to have angered fans with his display against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Hammers lost 1-0 at their Olympic Stadium through Erik Lamela's 44th-minute goal and sit in 14th place in the Premier League table with just seven points from their nine matches played.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson was left very unimpressed by Anderson's showing on Saturday and slammed the player on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday following the day's proceedings.

“You know who disappointed me? Anderson,” Thompson said on the show (H/T Forever West Ham). “Thought he was really poor, his set-plays he couldn’t get it more than three foot off the ground and the fans got so angry towards him and the game just drifted away.

“I don’t think he can handle that sort of atmosphere but certainly in the second half, there was nothing wrong with their (West Ham’s) commitment.”

Anderson is still quite new at West Ham, having only joined the club over the summer for a club-record £36m fee in July. His energetic displays immediately endeared him to the Irons support, but his performance this weekend was well below standard.

#thfc midfielder Moussa Sissoko now has registered as many @PremierLeague assist this season as...



➡️ Felipe Anderson

➡️ Henrikh Mkhitaryan

➡️ Mohamed Salah

➡️ Alexis Sanchez

➡️ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

➡️ Marko Arnautović pic.twitter.com/kaMxtqphDh — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) October 20, 2018

The 25-year-old showed very little enthusiasm in attack and Arnautovic was mostly left to work against Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld on his own. Additionally, it was his weak attempt to stop Moussa Sissoko's run into the box that left the Frenchman with the opportunity to set Lamela up for the Spurs' goal.

Fans will hope to see an improvement from their new favourite in the weeks to come but the Hammers could have done a lot better had he shown up for Saturday's game.